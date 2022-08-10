Pettit sentenced for three charges

MUSCATINE – After entering a deal to plead guilty to third-degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a child, and sexual exploitation of a minor, Raymond Pettit, 69, was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for each of the charges, with each sentence to run consecutively to one another.

According to a court order filed Friday in Muscatine County Court, Pettit will be taken to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Oakdale to serve his sentence. He was also fined $1,370 with each sentence. As a result of the plea deal, which was accepted by the court on May 18, two charges of second degree sexual abuse, three charges of indecent contact with a child and two other counts of lascivious acts with a child were dropped.

Pettit was arrested in December, 2021. According to the arrest record, between July 1 and Oct. 10, 2021 in Muscatine County Pettit allegedly caused a female minor child, age 6, to engage in a prohibited sexual act in his presence and, while doing so, produced an image depicting it. The report said the act was done to arouse or satisfy Pettit’s sexual desire. The report said the child confirmed the incident and a copy of the image was recovered.

Pettit had previously been arrested on Oct. 14, 2021 on two counts of second degree sexual abuse, three counts of indecent contact with a child, and three counts of lascivious acts with a child. He is free under $25,000 bail. In that case he is accused of sexually abusing a child under the age of 12 between July and October. An order of protection was issued on Oct. 14, 2021 in reference to the case.