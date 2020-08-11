Pilot Club of Muscatine is selling cupcakes for a good cause

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pilot Club of Muscatine, a community service organization, has partnered with Scratch Cupcakes for a fundraiser in Muscatine.

The cupcakes can be ordered from members of the Pilot Club from August 3 through August 21. They made at the Cedar Falls Scratch Bakery and delivered to the organization for distribution. Delivery of the cupcakes will be September 9 and 10.

To view the cupcake offering available go to www.scratchcupcakery.com/fundraising-delivering-smiles or contact a Pilot Club member. To place and order contact any Pilot member or call Pat Castle, Pilot Club secretary at 563-571-0029.

Monies raised will support Pilot Club community projects including brain injury education, brain injury support group, Special Olympics, scholarships to area students, support to area senior citizen and special education programs.

“We would love your support as we raise monies for these special projects and enjoy some tasty treats," said Castle.

