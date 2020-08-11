You have permission to edit this article.
Pilot Club of Muscatine is selling cupcakes for a good cause
Pilot Club of Muscatine is selling cupcakes for a good cause

Pilot Club of Muscatine, a community service organization, has partnered with Scratch Cupcakes for a fundraiser in Muscatine.

The cupcakes can be ordered from members of the Pilot Club from August 3 through August 21. They made at the Cedar Falls Scratch Bakery and delivered to the organization for distribution. Delivery of the cupcakes will be September 9 and 10.

To view the cupcake offering available go to www.scratchcupcakery.com/fundraising-delivering-smiles or contact a Pilot Club member. To place and order contact any Pilot member or call Pat Castle, Pilot Club secretary at 563-571-0029.

Monies raised will support Pilot Club community projects including brain injury education, brain injury support group, Special Olympics, scholarships to area students, support to area senior citizen and special education programs.

“We would love your support as we raise monies for these special projects and enjoy some tasty treats," said Castle.

