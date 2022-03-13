Plan for water expansion requested

WAPELLO — A plan of action will be needed before any water system can be expanded into Louisa County, but before any plan can be established, more talks will be needed, city of Wapello, regional planning and county officials agreed during a meeting of the Louisa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

The supervisors called the meeting to discuss using either a port authority or water district track to develop the system, although Southeast Iowa Regional Planning Commission (SEIRPC) Executive Director Mike Norris suggested other options.

Although no water supplier was mentioned during the meeting, during past discussions, Louisa County Supervisor Brad Quigley has reported meeting with Muscatine Power and Water (MPW) officials on the proposal.

According to those reports, a supply line would extend into the county from MPW facilities and could potentially supply water to the cities of Letts, Grandview, Wapello and the Louisa-Muscatine (L&M) School District.

During previous board of supervisors meetings, Quigley said he had talked with officials from all four local governments about the proposal.

On Tuesday, Norris, who attended the meeting by Zoom, met with Quigley, supervisors Chris Ball and Randy Griffin; Wapello Mayor Shawn Maine and Wapello City Clerk Mike Delzell to discuss the water expansion options. Louisa Development Group (LDG) Executive Director Cole Smith also attended by Zoom.

Norris initially explained how a port authority could provide the legal framework for a water distribution system and also provide economic development functions such as rail spurs, warehousing and others.

A port authority could be established under Chapter 28J of the Iowa Code by two or more municipalities.

Another option for the water project could be to establish a special water district, Norris explained to the group.

Unlike a port authority, the water district would have only the single purpose of distributing water and its formation would require approval from property owners within the proposed district, he said.

“That has a higher barrier,” Norris warned the group, citing the property owners’ needed approval.

However, under an alternate water district formation method, a nonprofit entity could be established, apparently without a vote of the property owners, if it provided evidence that enough users existed to make the operation feasible.

A third option Norris presented was to establish a general purpose intergovernmental cooperative organization under a 28E agreement.

In a memo Norris and other SEIRPC staff prepared, a 28E agreement could be used by multiple public entities for water distribution but would likely be limited in providing other services unless there was a rational connection to its primary water distribution purpose.

A fourth option outlined in the memo and explained briefly by Norris would be for the county to establish its own water distribution department. In the memo, the SEIRPC staff suggested this option was unlikely for a variety of reasons, including the increased demand for staff, funding and other issues.

“It’s basically, what kind of group you want,” Norris said after outlining the options.

Although Quigley indicated Letts and L&M appeared ready to join any group, Grandview was still a question mark. Maine said Wapello was also uncertain.

“I’m not saying no. I think there are a lot of things to discuss,” he said.

Eventually, Quigley said he would meet with officials from Letts, Grandview and L&M; and Maine said he would talk with his City Council.

Quigley also indicated he would continue efforts to develop cost estimates.

In other action, the supervisors:

Approved a $1,870 vacation and accrued vacation payout to Mellisa Bandy, public health, who recently resigned.

Signed a resolution for elected officials’ Fiscal Year 2023 salaries.

Canvassed a special Wapello School District election.

Agreed to pay $16,023 to Schrock Lumber for windows and seek a new contractor to install them into the second floor of the courthouse.

Agreed to move forward with plans to digitize historic county records.

