WAPELLO — Good news on a grocery store was provided to the Wapello City Council by former mayor Shawn Maine during the public “Address the Council” portion of Thursday’s council meeting.

“I have the latest and greatest site plan for Dollar General,” Maine told the council while distributing to the city officials a preliminary design for a planned grocery store in the community.

Maine had initially announced the company’s intent to build a grocery store during the council’s Sept. 15 meeting, when he still served as mayor before winning election in November to the Louisa County Board of Supervisors.

At that announcement, Maine reported the corporate office of Dollar General intended to purchase the former Wapello Sale Barn site and build a DG Market there. The grocery store building would also house the regular Dollar General store, which would relocate from across the street.

That announcement was followed by protracted negotiations for the sale barn site and other property, but those were apparently cleared up a few weeks ago, and Maine said Thursday the way now appeared clear for construction to start.

“Dollar General was originally going to do a 10,000-square-foot building, and they have raised it almost 2,500 square feet, so now it’s more than a 12,000-square-foot building,” he said.

Maine said he had been assured by the company representative who had contacted him that the business would be a bonafide grocery store, complete with fresh fruit and vegetables.

When asked about fresh meat, Maine was unsure, but several city officials indicated they had seen other DG Markets that appeared to offer possibly prepackaged fresh meat.

Maine said the lengthy property sale negotiations had impacted the company’s construction timing. The store was originally planned to be opened around Thanksgiving, but Maine said it now appeared it would be sometime in December.

In other action during Thursday’s meeting, the council held a brief public hearing on an amendment to the city’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 budget. There were no comments during the hearing, and the council later passed a resolution approving the amendment.

According to the notice of public hearing on the amendment, an additional $424,448 in revenue is projected to be added to the budget; along with $722,250 in additional expenditures.

The extra revenue comes from the insurance payment for the damaged ladder truck, the anticipated fire truck loan and $149,448 in Amercan Rescue Plan funding.

The additional expenditures will include the proposed ladder truck purchase, additional asphalt work, replaster of the swimming pool, fire station design work and other costs.

Mayor Brett Shafer also read a proclamation declaring Thursday, April 6, as Junior Achievement Day in Wapello.

In final action, Louisa County Emergency Management Services (EMS) Coordinator Brian Hall updated city officials on his effort to begin development of the 2025 Louisa County Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan.

The plan would update the county’s current five-year mitigation plan and preserve federal disaster aid funding for participating communities. Hall said he was starting the update planning well in advance of the current plan’s expiration in two years because many details needed to be covered.

He told the council he would return in 2024 to begin the process but wanted city officials in the meantime to consider possible hazards the city might encounter and possible actions that could be taken to mitigate those issues.