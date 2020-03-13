Planning ahead: Residents advised and reminded to prepare for flood season

MUSCATINE - According to the National Weather Service, it is very likely that March could be the start of the flooding season for communities along the Mississippi River – including Muscatine.

“Let’s hope we don’t have a repeat of last year,” Kevin Jenison, Muscatine’s Communications Manager said. In May 2019, the river crest in Muscatine reached over 24 feet, well over the 20 foot ‘major flooding stage’ threshold. June of that year also had the third highest crest in Muscatine history at 24.5 feet.

As of March 11, Jenison believes that the chance of a levy breach are very minimal, with the likelihood of it happening being at about 20 percent or less and with the levies themselves having passed their recent inspection. However, due to Muscatine’s long history of flooding and river flooding levels having gone up the past several years, many are concerned.

While evaluation would only occur in the instance of the levies being breached, the city is still advising residents to be prepared. One of the best ways to be prepared is to subscribe to the alert system, Alert Iowa, which sends alerts through all phones as well as through texts, email and fax. “If you subscribe to the alert system, then you will get that notification whenever they do a flood watch or warning,” said Jenison.