Planning ahead: Residents advised and reminded to prepare for flood season

MUSCATINE - According to the National Weather Service, it is very likely that March could be the start of the flooding season for communities along the Mississippi River – including Muscatine.
“Let’s hope we don’t have a repeat of last year,” Kevin Jenison, Muscatine’s Communications Manager said. In May 2019, the river crest in Muscatine reached over 24 feet, well over the 20 foot ‘major flooding stage’ threshold. June of that year also had the third highest crest in Muscatine history at 24.5 feet.
As of March 11, Jenison believes that the chance of a levy breach are very minimal, with the likelihood of it happening being at about 20 percent or less and with the levies themselves having passed their recent inspection. However, due to Muscatine’s long history of flooding and river flooding levels having gone up the past several years, many are concerned.
While evaluation would only occur in the instance of the levies being breached, the city is still advising residents to be prepared. One of the best ways to be prepared is to subscribe to the alert system, Alert Iowa, which sends alerts through all phones as well as through texts, email and fax. “If you subscribe to the alert system, then you will get that notification whenever they do a flood watch or warning,” said Jenison.
To subscribe, residents will need to go to the Alert Iowa link on the Muscatine County emergency management page. Residents can also go to the flood resources page on the City of Muscatine website to see current flood predictions. “Residents should always be alert to what the level is,” Jenison continued. The National Weather Service can also provide this information.
"Preparedness is essential in any time of crisis," Emergency Management Director Brian Wright said, "Generally, area rivers reach flood stage due to many factors... In addition, streams and creeks are prone to flash flooding. By monitoring these sites, it enables those living in floodplains to take appropriate action."
Should there be a flood, one of the best ways to be prepared is to have a plan as well as a flood evacuation kit. This kit should include medications or medical equipment, personal hygiene items, cash and at least one set of extra clothing. Wright suggested using ready.gov as a resource for those who were unsure what to do for their personal kits or plans.
“If they have to leave at a moment’s notice, they know there’s something they can just grab and go,” Jenison said. Other items, such as diapers and baby food or pet supplies should also be included, depending on the resident and their family.
While there are no flood shelters in Muscatine, Wright said that the Quad Cities and West Central Illinois Chapter of the American Red Cross will establish and staff shelters if they are needed.
Residents should also make sure before leaving their home that everything is in order. The most important thing to do is to close the main gas valve of the house and turn off utilities at their main switch. They should also follow detours and stay away from flooding areas. “A lot of these are common sense things,” Jenison said.
Earlier in the month, Wright sent out a city press release regarding flood insurance. In it, he encouraged residents to look over their homeowner’s insurance and, if necessary, think about getting flood insurance.
Currently, the National Flood Insurance Program is providing insurance to help residents cover flood damage to their home. Muscatine is one of the communities that is participating in the program, and for those who wish to find a local provider, they can visit https://www.floodsmart.gov/flood-insurance-provider.