Planning and Zoning to meet in virtual session to review city code regarding chickens

MUSCATINE - The Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a special session at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, to review regulations regarding the keeping of chickens in residentially zoned areas.
The Muscatine City Council requested the Planning and Zoning Commission to review the current regulations and make recommendations on possible changes to the code following a discussion during the May 7, 2020 Council meeting on amending the regulations to allow for more Muscatine residents to keep chickens at their residences.
The topic was placed on the agenda by Council Member Dwayne Hopkins to discuss the benefits and/or consequences of allowing residents to keep chickens on parcels of less than two acres.
The keeping of chickens in residential areas is regulated by Chapter 29 of Title 10 of City Code according to Andrew Fangman, Assistant Community Development Director. Chickens are classified as "small farm animals" with restrictions on the number of small farm animals that can be kept based on the size of the residential zoned parcel.
Specific to the discussion is the regulation stating that small farm animals cannot be kept on parcels of two acres or less. In addition, structures related to the keeping of chickens or any other type of farm animals on parcels of two acres or more are required to be set back 60 feet from the nearest parcel line.
The regulations were first adopted in 1973 and were amended in 2017 when the current regulations were adopted as part of a comprehensive overhaul of the zoning ordinance.
To participate in this virtual meeting, go to https://globalmeeting.com/join/511583301 or call 786-535-3211 and use the access code 511-583-301. Residents are asked to mute their computer or phone while listening, and can use the chat window options to comment or ask questions.
