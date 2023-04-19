Two people have been arrested in connection with an alleged assault that happened April 9 at Walmart, and a third is being sought.

According to a news release from the Muscatine Police Department, Durand Flowers Jr., 28, was arrested for serious assault causing bodily injury, an aggravated misdemeanor; simple assault, a simple misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a simple misdemeanor. Charlene Rene Thompson, 34, was arrested for fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. A warrant has also been issued for the arrest of Emanuel Matthew Ellis, 18, for serious assault and disorderly conduct.

Muscatine Police officers responded at about 11:33 a.m. April 9 to reports of an assault at the Muscatine Walmart, 3003 N. Highway 61. A subsequent investigation established that two subjects had assaulted a third subject, causing an injury that required medical attention.

According to the arrest report, Flowers and Ellis allegedly assaulted a subject. The report said Flowers punched the subject in the face multiple times. As a result of the assault, the subject sustained a laceration to his left eyebrow, a bruise to his left eye, a bruise to the right side of his forehead, a bruise on his left leg and a bruise on the right side of his chin. The laceration required medical attention at a local hospital. Reports also allege that Flowers shoved another bystander down to the ground.

Flowers had previously been arrested for assault and disorderly conduct-fighting on March 11, 2022.

During the incident, Thompson reportedly exited Walmart with a cart of groceries valued at about $76.