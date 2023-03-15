A strong police presence was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 1300 block of Hershey Avenue. The reason for the police response will be reported as soon as it becomes available.
top story editor's pick spotlight
Police reported along Hershey Avenue
Related to this story
MoneyGeek analyzed the most recent U.S. Census Bureau data to determine how much states spend on policing and corrections.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis brought the message that he's tough on crime to a gathering of law enforcement officers in New York.
No injuries were reported from a house fire that was reported Tuesday afternoon, but the Muscatine Fire Department reports the initial fire lo…
For the first time in as long as anyone can remember, the Muscatine Police Department gathered as a group in Muscatine City Hall as five membe…