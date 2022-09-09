Police rescue 23 cats

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine Police Department reports 23 cats were rescued from a residence at 4926 Abrams Drive in Muscatine on Thursday, Sept. 8. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is continuing.

According to a press release, the Muscatine Animal Control office responded to a complaint regarding multiple cats in a residence. Additional investigation determined there were a significant amount of cats inside the residence that were living in unsanitary conditions, which was putting their health at risk. A search warrant was obtained for the property and Muscatine Police officers, assisted by the Muscatine Humane Society, served the warrant. A total of 13 live cats were rescued from inside and outside of the residence. An additional 10 cats were turned over by a neighbor who had also been capturing the animals for safe keeping. One deceased cat was located on the property.