Police rescue 23 cats

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine Police Department reports 23 cats were rescued from a residence at 4926 Abrams Drive in Muscatine on Thursday, Sept. 8. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is continuing.
According to a press release, the Muscatine Animal Control office responded to a complaint regarding multiple cats in a residence. Additional investigation determined there were a significant amount of cats inside the residence that were living in unsanitary conditions, which was putting their health at risk. A search warrant was obtained for the property and Muscatine Police officers, assisted by the Muscatine Humane Society, served the warrant. A total of 13 live cats were rescued from inside and outside of the residence. An additional 10 cats were turned over by a neighbor who had also been capturing the animals for safe keeping. One deceased cat was located on the property.
The residence was last occupied by Christine and Corey Loeffler, but they were not present at the time the search warrant was executed.