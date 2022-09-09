 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Police rescue 23 cats

  • 0
Public Safety Building

The Muscatine Police Department. 

 Andrea Grubaugh

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine Police Department reports 23 cats were rescued from a residence at 4926 Abrams Drive in Muscatine on Thursday, Sept. 8. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is continuing.

According to a press release, the Muscatine Animal Control office responded to a complaint regarding multiple cats in a residence. Additional investigation determined there were a significant amount of cats inside the residence that were living in unsanitary conditions, which was putting their health at risk. A search warrant was obtained for the property and Muscatine Police officers, assisted by the Muscatine Humane Society, served the warrant. A total of 13 live cats were rescued from inside and outside of the residence. An additional 10 cats were turned over by a neighbor who had also been capturing the animals for safe keeping. One deceased cat was located on the property.

People are also reading…

The residence was last occupied by Christine and Corey Loeffler, but they were not present at the time the search warrant was executed.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two die in Sunday night crash

Two die in Sunday night crash

FAIRPORT — Two Muscatine residents were killed Sunday night after being ejected from a vehicle in which they were riding along Highway 22.

Memories of Muscatine

Memories of Muscatine

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Mus…

Party Chairs react to Biden speech

Party Chairs react to Biden speech

MUSCATINE — “Are you sure you want to talk to a fascist?” Muscatine County Republican Central Committee chair Fred Grunder said in response to…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News