Police respond to reported shooting

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine Police Department is asking the community for assistance gathering evidence in the investigation of a shooting victim discovered Sunday afternoon at 2416 Park Avenue, Apartment 23.
Little information was available Monday morning. According to a press release, at about 4:04 p.m. police were called to a report of a 44-year-old male subject who had been shot. The subject was transported by ambulance to Unity Point Hospital in Muscatine and later transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City with life threatening injuries.
A criminal investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Jeff DeVrieze at (563) 263-9922 ext. 611. Callers may remain anonymous.
The Muscatine Journal will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.