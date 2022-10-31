Police respond to reported shooting

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine Police Department is asking the community for assistance gathering evidence in the investigation of a shooting victim discovered Sunday afternoon at 2416 Park Avenue, Apartment 23.

Little information was available Monday morning. According to a press release, at about 4:04 p.m. police were called to a report of a 44-year-old male subject who had been shot. The subject was transported by ambulance to Unity Point Hospital in Muscatine and later transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City with life threatening injuries.