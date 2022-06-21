 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police seek information on armed robber

police car

Muscatine police ar seeking information on an armed robbery Monday night. 

 MUSCATINE JOURNAL

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Police Department reports that a Muscatine business was robbed at gunpoint Monday night and are asking for the public’s help to find those responsible.

According to a news release from the department, at about 9:33 p.m. officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at Pearl City Tobacco and Liquor, 200 Green St. Witnesses reported that a subject entered the store, displayed a handgun and left with an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise. No injuries were reported.

The department is asking anyone with information on the incident to call Det. Adam Raisbeck at 563-263-9922, ext. 665 or to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at www.qccrimestoppers.com.

