Iowa City Police are seeking the public's help in locating Cristian Martinez, 20, of Muscatine.

Martinez was reported missing to police on Saturday, April 15. Martinez was last seen in the alley behind Bardot Iowa, 347 S. Gilbert St., around 1 a.m. Saturday. Martinez' phone died earlier in the evening, and his loved ones have been unable to reach him.

Anyone with information on Martinez's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 319-356-5275.