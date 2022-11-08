Portions of trail remain unsold

WAPELLO — The few remaining portions of undeveloped trail corridor south of Iowa Highway 78 in Louisa County may remain unsold until at least next month.

The Louisa County Conservation Board received that news from its executive director, Katie Hammond, during the board’s regular monthly meeting on Monday.

According to past discussions and previous action, the board sold several parcels of the Hoover Nature Trail, a former railroad right of way corridor, to Rob McDonald, acting on behalf of McDonald, Ltd., earlier this year.

Most of those parcels were adjacent to property owned by McDonald, but other parcels that were also south of the highway, just southeast of Morning Sun, lay adjacent to other property owners.

Hammond had earlier reported those owners, Susan Barron and Jay and Teresa Hutcheson both had indicated interest in acquiring the parcels. However, they had wanted to wait and see which parcels their neighbor wanted before moving forward with any final split.

During Monday’s meeting, Hammond reported Barron had apparently discovered a quit claim deed her father had received from McDonald’s father and now wanted her attorney to review that document before pursuing any acquisition from the LCCB.

The attorney is apparently away and will not return until Dec. 1, Hammond reported.

“Keep pushing forward,” board member Joellen Schantz.

The parcels south of the highway are being sold after the board agreed they would likely not be developed as a trail, primarily because there is no trail development potential in Des Moines County.

In addition to reviewing the status of the parcels south of Highway 78, the board members also discussed their interest in moving forward on other possible sales.

Board member Elizabeth Kling suggested a special meeting might be helpful to discuss other sales and to develop an overall plan for trail development. Board member Brad Quigley agreed.

Schantz said one of her concerns was establishing if two private property owners northeast of Morning Sun were still willing to let the public use the corridor on their property.

The private property lies between two public portions of the corridor and if those owners are no longer willing to let the public use the corridor on their property, it would limit the use of the nearby public portions.

She suggested Hammond contact those owners to determine the owners’ position on public use of their areas.

In the meantime, the consensus of the board appeared to be to postpone any additional corridor sales until it becomes clearer what portions remain viable for trail development.

In other action, the board:

• Learned there had been confusion over the shipping of playground equipment for Eden Park, which will delay their installation;

• Approved bids for installing electrical service to several buildings at the LCCB’s maintenance shop in Wapello. The buildings were donated to the board by the Wapello Development Corporation;

• Discussed updating the application used by the county board of supervisors to fill LCCB member vacancies. Kling, whose term expires Dec. 31, announced she would be seeking re-appointment to her position.