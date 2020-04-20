Positive COVID 19 case reported at Muscatine Allsteel factory

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MUSCATINE — A positive case of COVID-19 has been reported at the Allsteel Component Factory in Muscatine.

“First and foremost, our focus during this crisis remains on the health and well-being of our members,” said Shelby Kresel, a representative of HNI Corporation. “We constantly look for ways to improve member protection while we work as a supplier to critical businesses.”

According to Kresel, the plant learned on Friday an employee had tested positive. The employee had reported symptoms earlier and was in self-quarantine.

The company says it has implemented protection measures in line with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Iowa Department of Public Health. Those include evacuating all workers in close proximity to the person who tested positive, closing off the quarantining member’s work area as well as all common areas, and canceling the second shift of that day. Contact tracing was also completed, and all close contacts were informed of the positive case, the company said. These close contacts were also asked to contact their medical provider as well as self-isolate at home.

The next day, the factory remained closed and a professional cleaning crew was brought in to clean and disinfect. The factory re-opened Monday.