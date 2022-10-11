Postal services works to restore mail deliveries

GRANDVIEW – Since the destruction of the Grandview Post Office, people wanting their mail will temporarily have to travel to the Wapello Post Office to pick their mail up until mail boxes can be installed in Grandview.

According to Shane White, postmaster of the Wapello Post Office, there is already a plan to install temporary postal boxes people can pick their mail up from as quickly as possible. The plan is awaiting the final OK from the postal headquarters. If approved the proposed location is in front of Grandview City Hall, just a few doors down from where the Grandview Post Office was. He said if the plan is approved, seven boxes would be installed and the post office needs to find nine more to install to ensure all households have a box. He said everyone would be given a key for their postal box. There is no plan for how the keys will be distributed.

“I’ve never dealt with a situation like this,” White said. “I don’t know about the time frame for a permanent solution to be established.”

White also commented he does not believe there has been discussion about the future of a Grandview Post Office yet, as the building only recently burned.

“I hope people will be patient with us,” he said. “I can’t make some decisions. I have to wait on the powers that be to tell me what to do, but we are working toward a solution as quickly as we can.”

The Grandview Post Office was one of four buildings that were destroyed by fire Friday evening. The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office reports about 4:30 p.m. Friday Louisa County dispatch wasinformed the shop behind the building at 114 S. Main St., was on fire. Louisa County deputies and local fire departments arrived soon after. The fire reportedly spread very quickly to the three different buildings. All the tenants of the buildings were removed before fire overtook the buildings and the mail was removed from the post office.

Departments who responded include: Alliant Energy, Columbus Junction Fire, Columbus Junction Police, Conesville Fire, Fruitland Fire, Grandview Fire, Iowa State Patrol, Letts Fire, Louisa County Ambulance, Louisa County Emergency Management, Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, Morning Sun Fire Department, Nichols Fire, Oakville Fire, the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Red Cross, Wapello Fire and Wapello Ambulance. Several bystanders also assisted during the fire.

On Tuesday morning, the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office said that no cause for the fire had been determined and that the investigation was ongoing.

Louisa County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy Brandon Marquardt said the Fire Marshal’s Office investigators had been on-site most of Monday and that the sheriff’s office is still conducting interviews of people who lived nearby. He hopes the investigation will be done in about a week.

“We know it started in the shed that was connected to the back,” Marquardt said. “We know there was a large amount of lumber and things that can easily catch on fire. There are still a couple of things being looked into.”

He said some of the walls had burst out due to the head. As fire crews had arrived they sprayed the side of the building leading to the post office with water, trying in vain to keep the fire from spreading in that direction.

Donations for the 13 people who were displaced by the fire are being collected by the Grandview Community Bible Church. More information can be found at https://gcbchurch.com/give. The sheriff’s department reported that there are other donation sites online, but none of the others can be verified as authentic.