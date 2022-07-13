Preliminary hearing set for West

MUSCATINE – A preliminary for a Muscatine man charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child has been set for 9 a.m. July 18 in the Muscatine County Courthouse.

John Robert West, 47, of Muscatine, remains in the Muscatine County Jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond. He was arrested June 28 and charged with six counts of second degree sexual abuse, each a Class B felony which can bring up to 25 years in prison, and lascivious acts with a child, a Class C felony that can bring up to 10 years in prison. The arrests stem from a continued investigation into West’s activities after a Jan. 25 arrest for third degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony, lascivious acts, a Class C felony, and false imprisonment, a serious misdemeanor. Investigators from the police department have reason to believe that during 2020 West allegedly committed several sex acts with a child under the age of 12.

According to court records, West allegedly performed multiple sexual acts on a juvenile male victim under the age of 12. The exact location of the acts is unknown and took place throughout the United States while travelling in a commercially operated tractor-trailer semi. The court record said the origin of the acts took place in the jourisdictional prosecution radius of the Muscatine County Attorney’s office. No plea has been made yet.

Previously West had been arrested on Jan. 25 for arrest for third degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony, lascivious acts, a Class C felony, and false imprisonment, a serious misdemeanor. According to court documents, the Jan. 25 charges stem from an incident where West allegedly committed a sex act on a child while inside a motel room. The charges also state he restricted the child’s freedom by deception. The report says West was responsible for the temporary custody of the child, which was known to the child’s parent. It says West fabricated a reason to maintain custody beyond the agreed time, causing the child not to be returned to the parents. West also allegedly maintained possession of the child’s cellphone, restricting the child from having contact with the parent.

No-contact orders have been issued for the alleged victims.

The Muscatine Police Department is asking anyone who may have information relevant to the prosecution of West to contact Lt. David O’Connor with the Muscatine Police Investigative Unit at 563-263-9922 ext. 608. Callers may remain anonymous.