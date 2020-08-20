Premier Estates of Muscatine reports 15 cases of COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — Last week, it was discovered that there were 15 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 at Premier Estates of Muscatine. Twelve were residents, three were staff.

“As soon as (the cases) were identified, the building immediately contacted the (Iowa) Department of Health, made preparations and put the residents in isolation to protect everybody else,” said Nathan Greiner, development consultant from Trillium Heath Care Consulting, which manages Premier Estates.

These are the first COVID-19 cases at Premier Estates, and the first outbreak at a Muscatine County long-term care facility in several weeks. Earlier in the pandemic, there were outbreaks at Wapello Specialty Care in Wapello, Wilton Retirement Community in Wilton, Pearl Valley Rehabilitation and Health Care Center and Lutheran Living Senior Campus in Muscatine.

“We’re in full contact with all of the families in the building right now,” he said.

As of Thursday, August 20, there have been no new positive cases at the facility.

“We continue to test with the direction of IDPH and the county health department, and are working closely with them to work through the situation at the building," Greiner said.