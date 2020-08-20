Premier Estates of Muscatine reports 15 cases of COVID-19

MUSCATINE — Last week, it was discovered that there were 15 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 at Premier Estates of Muscatine. Twelve were residents, three were staff.
“As soon as (the cases) were identified, the building immediately contacted the (Iowa) Department of Health, made preparations and put the residents in isolation to protect everybody else,” said Nathan Greiner, development consultant from Trillium Heath Care Consulting, which manages Premier Estates.
These are the first COVID-19 cases at Premier Estates, and the first outbreak at a Muscatine County long-term care facility in several weeks. Earlier in the pandemic, there were outbreaks at Wapello Specialty Care in Wapello, Wilton Retirement Community in Wilton, Pearl Valley Rehabilitation and Health Care Center and Lutheran Living Senior Campus in Muscatine.
“We’re in full contact with all of the families in the building right now,” he said.
As of Thursday, August 20, there have been no new positive cases at the facility.
“We continue to test with the direction of IDPH and the county health department, and are working closely with them to work through the situation at the building," Greiner said.
Premier Estates has implemented several guidelines to minimize risk and spread of the infection. Measures include a no visitor policy, frequent staff screenings, infection control education and extraordinary cleaning measures. The facility implemented virtual visits, allowing residents to call, text and Skype with family members.
“We truly want to thank our staff for their efforts these past five months and what they’ve done to keep (COVID-19) out,” Greiner said. “It’s a pandemic that everybody’s been fighting for a very long time their efforts can’t go on unnoticed. We really want to thank them for what they’ve done, we couldn’t do it without them.”
Greiner said they would appreciate the thoughts and prayers of the Muscatine community as they go through the process of helping their residents infected with the virus recover and prevent further additional cases.
