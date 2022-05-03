Pretrial for former West Liberty school counselor delayed until August

MUSCATINE — A pretrial conference for a former West Liberty Junior High School counselor accused of having sexual relations with a student under the age of 14 has been continued, with a pretrial conference scheduled for Aug. 19 and a jury trial scheduled to begin Aug. 29.

According to court documents, Emily Erin Resendiz, 27, of West Liberty, was released on April 8 to the supervision of the Seventh Judicial District Department of Corrections while awaiting trial. She is charged with criminal trespass; violating a no-contact order; sexual exploitation by a counselor, therapist or school employee; and two counts of second-degree sexual abuse. Sexual exploitation by a counselor, therapist or school employee is a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison. Second-degree sexual abuse is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

On Jan. 24, West Liberty Police received a report Resendiz allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a student. They discovered evidence that suggested Resendiz sexually abused the boy at least twice while she was a guidance counselor at the middle school. According to a booking sheet, the victim had photos on his phone of Resendiz kissing him.

The charges of violating a no-contact order and trespassing stem from a Feb. 22 incident. According to police, an eye-witness saw Resendiz at 12:25 p.m. in her vehicle at West Liberty High School, where a juvenile got into her vehicle and drove off. The juvenile was an immediate family member of a subject with a no-contact order against Resendiz.

Resendiz was previously arrested on Feb. 6 on charges of witness tampering, contempt of court and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

