Programs offered about Japanese garden at Muscatine Art Center

MUSCATINE – Over the next couple of months, the Muscatine Art Center will host two programs designed to give the community more information about the historic Japanese Garden located at the center.

The garden, famed as being one of the few in Iowa prior to World War II, will be featured first in an informational session at 5:30 p.m. April 7 that will discuss the rehabilitation of the garden. The art center has received several grants to increase the accessibility of the garden, return the sight and sound of running water, return plants identified in historic photos, and reveal historic stonework buried at the site. Art Center director Melanie Alexander will speak about the decision-making process, the scope of the project, the roles of those included in the project, and the funding sources.

“The grant covers quite a bit of work in the Japanese garden,” Alexander said. A previous grant was used to hire Prof. Heidi Hohlmann of the Department of Landscape Architecture at Iowa State University in Ames to develop a plan for the garden in 2020, which was used as part of the application for the grant.

Beth Cody, author of Iowa Gardens of the Past, will present during the second program, as she dives into the history of the 1930s Japanese garden and places the garden into historical context. Cody was contracted through a grant from Humanities Iowa to explore the influences of the creation of the garden, research landscape designers of Japanese-style gardens in the Midwest, investigate the fates of other Japanese-style gardens from the time period, and follow loose ends pertaining to the specifics of the garden.

The presentation will be at 1:30 p.m. May 22.

While Japanese-style gardens were popular in America from the 1890s through the early 1940s, most were destroyed at the outbreak of war in 1941. Laura Musser McColm’s garden was spared this fate, making it one of the few remaining Japanese gardens from this time period in the Midwest. The 1904 World’s fair featured a Japanese tea garden.

During McColm’s lifetime, the garden underwent few major changes. As the Muscatine Art Center added the Stanley Gallery and a building to connect the gallery to the historic house, the ornamental sumacs were lost and replaced with white pine trees. The Japanese Yews in the garden are not original.

“Gardens grow and evolve,” Alexander said. “For years, the Muscatine Art Center staff sought professional guidance for addressing concerns related to the health and size of the Yew trees. The staff also looked into options for returning the water feature to regular operations.”

Both programs are scheduled for one hour and will take place in the Muscatine Art Center’s music room. The programs are free of charge, and there is no advanced registration. A booklet about the garden is currently in development and expected to be available this summer.

