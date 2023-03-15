COLUMBUS JUNCTION — An impasse over establishing a school resource officer in the Columbus School District may be settled, following a three-way joint work session on Tuesday that involved school district, city of Columbus Junction and Louisa County officials.

The meeting, which was held as a school board special meeting, was called after the board’s Feb. 27 regular meeting, where the board approved the funding, but not the 28E agreement, needed to establish the position.

The city of Columbus Junction had previously agreed to support the position with a minimum contribution of $55,000 over the five-year agreement’s life. The Louisa County Board of Supervisors had also indicated support, although there has not been any final action on the proposal,

Louisa County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Brandon Marquardt, who has spearheaded the effort to establish a Columbus School District SRO position, as well as SRO positions already established in the Wapello and L&M school districts, had attended the Feb. 27 meeting and indicated frustration over the failure to approve the agreement.

However, at Tuesday’s meeting, the frustration turned to optimism as school board members Carol Zuniga, Andy White and John Chaney, along with business manager Neil Mills and superintendent Jeff Maeder, received answers to lingering questions about the position.

Responding to a question from Zuniga, Wapello SRO Kody Aplara and L&M SRO Greg Torres described some of their activities during their day.

Aplara said he typically begins the day by greeting the kids when the doors open and then visits the lunchroom, where he said conflicts can sometimes begin as hungry, still often sleepy, kids pass through the breakfast line.

Visiting classrooms is also high on Aplara’s list of daily activities. The visits provide an opportunity for teachers to report any problems, but they also assure the kids he is not just there for those situations.

Torres indicated he follows a similar routine, adding that establishing relationships with the kids is a vital part of the job. He said the L&M Student Council had even met and asked him to visit classrooms more often.

The two, who perform regular county law enforcement patrol duty when the school is not in session, such as during the summer, also listed attendance at athletic and other school events, DARE teaching, and a wide range of other activities.

Both stressed they do not provide school disciplinary services, leaving those duties to the building principals and other staff, although they did report helping with truancy issues.

Supervisor Shawn Maine, who was serving as Wapello mayor when the city and school combined to create the SRO position in the Wapello School District, said the benefits would be both short term and longer term.

“As these kids get older, you’re going to see kids that could have taken that path, but because that officer was there, they’ve chosen a different path. It’s years down the road,” he said.

Under the proposed agreement discussed at Tuesday’s meeting, the school would cover 75% of the position’s annual cost, with the county covering the remaining 25%. The city’s contribution would be provided to the county.

Maeder said after the meeting he expected the school board would hold a special meeting as soon as possible to consider action on the SRO.