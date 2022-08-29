Progress Muscatine requests MISO information

MUSCATINE – The organization Progress Muscatine is calling for Muscatine Power and Water (MPW) to release information about the MISO transmission rates prior to a scheduled annual public hearing at 5:20 p.m. Aug. 30 during which the rates will be discussed.

According to a press release from Progress Muscatine, the group has requested access to MPW’s annual MISO Transmission Rate Update – Attachment O, and all information related to the public hearing to be made available on the MPW web site. Progress Muscatine president Jessica Brackett explained that the request is an extension of an earlier call for MPW to be more transparent in its dealings with the community.

“We don’t know about it because we haven’t seen the report,” Brackett said. “This is an annual hearing they do, but the information is not available.”

On Monday, Ryan Streck, director of MPW utility service delivery, said the attachment had been posted on Aug. 9. On Monday he also posted a copy of the powerpoint he will present regarding the attachment during the meeting. The deadline for anyone to submit input is Dec. 1. He explained MPW is part of a regional organization, and if the region is short of capacity, MPW could be called on like all the other members of the region to shed load to prevent a region-wide blackout. MISO, or the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, owns the power grid. While the North American Electric Reliability Corp., a Georgia-based authority, announced Iowa and 14 other states are at high risk of energy emergencies no power cuts have had to be made.

Overall the region covers North American, however, this is divided into eastern and western regions. Streck said all the utilities are connected to the grid.

He also commented that the transmission rate had increased 31 percent over the last year. He also commented that he didn’t believe it would impact MPW customers.

“It is really a non-event,” he said. “Annually we have to review our attachment O at a public meeting in case there are any questions from the public. Historically, there are never any questions because it doesn’t affect the public.”

He said the document establishes the rate and that the only person who would pay it is an outside entity that uses the transmission lines. The information is available at https://www.misoenergy.org/search/#q=Muscatine%20transmission%20rates&t=10&p=0&s=&sd=&f=.

During the July 28 board meeting, MPW general manager Gage Huston said “We don’t typically have much interest about our rates because we are such a small part of MISO.” Brackett said in response “That makes sense. If material about the process and the public hearing is not easily accessible, the community isn’t going to participate. The first step to engagement is making information easily accessible.”

Brackett also said the MISO rates are a significant piece of the puzzle when determining the best route forward in the once in a generation energy transition plan at MPW.

The public hearing on MISO begins at 5:20 p.m. Aug. 30 in the MPW board room.