Theresa Peniston described how she was sitting at her computer desk on Jan. 18 when bullets tore through her house.

To this day she has no idea why her home was targeted. She glanced out the window, saw a car outside turn its headlights off, and the shooting started.

Peniston's disabled husband, four children and two grandchildren also were home at the time. The Muscatine Police Department reports there were no injuries, but the house had been struck several times with gunfire. It was also reported in a Jan. 18 news release that it was believed to be a targeted incident. The suspect vehicle was stopped as it left the scene, and three people were arrested.

Christian James, 18, was charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony. Two minors also were arrested, but juvenile charges are confidential. James was released on his own recognizance after originally being held on a $10,000 bond. An arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 10.

“I want more justice in the justice system,” Peniston said. “It is like they give everyone a slap on the wrist, and I don’t think that’s fair.”

She joined a protest Wednesday afternoon in front of the Muscatine County Courthouse in which protesters demanded justice for Brianna Cross.

The 17-year-old was unable to attend because of injuries sustained when she was run over by an SUV, then backed over early Jan. 13.

According to a news release from the Muscatine Police Department, Cora Lynn Reed, 18, of Muscatine, faces a Class D felony charge of serious injury by vehicle, which can bring a maximum of five years in prison, as well as a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving.

Brenda Cross, Brianna’s mother, said she did not believe the charges were sufficient. She also objects to the Muscatine Police Department’s investigation into the incident, saying it had been too long and drawn out. She was happy that about 30 people attended the demonstration, but she hoped for more.

“I just want people to know we aren’t going to quit until my daughter gets the justice she deserves,” Cross said. “The people in our community deserve better than this. It could have been anybody’s child. And the charges she is facing are not nearly enough. I would want more for anybody, not just my daughter.”

Isaiah Boonsdra said Brianna is a close friend. He stood on the side of East Third Street, holding a sign demanding Justice for Bri.

“It's really messed up,” he said. “She (Reed) was arrested, eventually.”

He said he doesn't know exactly what he would expect for an outcome.

Jason Miller, Brianna’s cousin, said he was joining the protest in honor of her. Having just arrived from Wisconsin, he joined the beginning of the march, writing the words, ’Justice for Bri’ on his truck.

“We just need more moral support, and the woman in jail needs more time,” he said.