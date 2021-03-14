Public Access channels welcome new format, new shows and new HD broadcasting

MUSCATINE – There are exciting things happening with Civic TV Channel 2 and Muscatine Public Access Channel Nine.
Starting March 9, both channels were upgraded to Fiber HD. This means that all programming that can be found on these Muscatine Power and Water (MPW) channels will be broadcasted in HD.
“Machlink TV finally got all of their customers upgraded to fiber, and so this set the stage for us to be upgraded as well, since they weren’t able to simulcast to the legacy customers and the fiber, so I had to wait patiently for this to happen,” Chad Bishop, who works behind the scenes on a few of Channel 9’s programs, said.
Bishop added that his video studio, which is located in Larson Hall on the Muscatine Community College (MCC) campus, was able to be upgraded as well. “I now have a completely new set of professional stage quality lighting fixtures and music production booth.”
This, however, is only one of the big changes that has happened with MPW’s local channels lately. Both Civic TV Channel 2 and Muscatine Public Access Channel Nine have been adding additional content.
Lately, Channel 2 has been airing “Muskie Shout-Outs” alongside broadcasts of city council and school board meetings in order to showcase noteworthy and interesting things and people within the district. Information on city departments and organizations, such as the Parks and Rec Department and the Art Center, can also be found here.
Channel 9, meanwhile, is focusing on anything local. This includes an improved version of “The Bulletin Board”, an informational section that covers announcements and recent news that will play in-between programming.
Due to the addition of HD broadcasting, the text found during this section is now much more legible, along with making the footage itself all the more clear. News received through Twitter feeds will also be included on-screen. “It’s really like night and day,” Bishop said.
According to him, the channel has also been working to diversify its content. This has included music videos and content created by residents, as well as videos from groups like the Muscatine Fire Department, Sunnybrook Assisted Living, the Muscatine Ministerial Association, and more.
In fall 2020, the channel aired the first episode of “Agri-Vision”, a program that spotlight recent developments in Muscatine agriculture that was produced through the MCC TV Production class. Six episodes of “Access Nine Short Film Showcase” were also produced as a way to help local filmmakers after many film festivals were cancelled.
The Art Center’s six part series on Muscatine Civil War soldier Daniel Parvin also aired during the fall while a series called “Iowa History 101” aired in the winter. Through a new video server, the channel was able to broadcast MCC’s latest Virtual Legislative Conversation live. In January, resident Mike Ray hosted gaming focused channel called “Chit-Chat Gaming”.
Recently, the Muscatine Symphony Orchestra have also been broadcasting their concerts through Channel 9. For those looking for an alternative to classical, Bishop has worked on bringing additional virtual concerts to the channel, such as the upcoming Eugene Levy performance as part of his “Aural XM” series.
As for what’s coming up, while he’s expecting more short-format programming, Bishop said that most of what audience can expect from the public access channels in the spring depends on the content that they receive as well as the community and the people who want to get involved.
“To be involved with public access these days, it doesn’t mean physically coming out to the studio and producing a show. The content I’m doing now are shows that people are already doing and they need another outlet for,” Bishop said, “The point of having the channels is to provide residents with the opportunity to communicate with each other.”
For anyone who is interested in producing content for the channel, they can contact Bishop either through the Public Access Channel Nine Facebook page, by calling him at 563-288-6070, or by emailing him at cbishop@eicc.edu.