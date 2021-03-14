Public Access channels welcome new format, new shows and new HD broadcasting

MUSCATINE – There are exciting things happening with Civic TV Channel 2 and Muscatine Public Access Channel Nine.

Starting March 9, both channels were upgraded to Fiber HD. This means that all programming that can be found on these Muscatine Power and Water (MPW) channels will be broadcasted in HD.

“Machlink TV finally got all of their customers upgraded to fiber, and so this set the stage for us to be upgraded as well, since they weren’t able to simulcast to the legacy customers and the fiber, so I had to wait patiently for this to happen,” Chad Bishop, who works behind the scenes on a few of Channel 9’s programs, said.

Bishop added that his video studio, which is located in Larson Hall on the Muscatine Community College (MCC) campus, was able to be upgraded as well. “I now have a completely new set of professional stage quality lighting fixtures and music production booth.”

This, however, is only one of the big changes that has happened with MPW’s local channels lately. Both Civic TV Channel 2 and Muscatine Public Access Channel Nine have been adding additional content.