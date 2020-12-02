Public Art Advisory Commission looking for ideas for two new public art pieces

Up to five Muscatine organizations or clubs will selected based on the concept they present to the commission. They will then be given a $300 stipend to help them complete their section of the wall.

While the commission is open to any ideas, it is their hope that the features of this mural will help celebrate Muscatine by focusing either on its history or some of the city’s unique features. The mural should also be used as a way to share a positive message about the Muscatine Community.

The organizations that are selected may either paint their section of the mural themselves or use the stipend provided to hire an artist. Any artist who would like to help with the mural project can contact the Muscatine Art Center. The deadline for the mural project is Feb. 1, 2021.

Artists both local and from the state of Iowa as a whole will also have the chance to apply for the commission’s second art opportunity: a public art installation, which will be set either in or near the roundabout at 2nd and Mulberry with an estimated summer 2022 completion date.