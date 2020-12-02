Public Art Advisory Commission looking for ideas for two new public art pieces

MUSCATINE — Muscatine’s Public Art Advisory Commission is currently looking for help on two new art projects.
The commission announced this week the opportunities for groups or clubs as well as local artists to get involved with the projects.
The Public Art Advisory Commission was first formed in July 2019, consisting of five community members as well as one staff member from the Muscatine Art Center and one from the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.
While the recent pandemic has prevented the Commission from holding public forums about these art projects, they are still planning on moving forward with them.
“We’re hoping that we can bring some interesting things to Muscatine, or have Muscatine residents help us make some interesting things,” Director Melanie Alexander said.
The first of these projects will be a creating a mural on Houser Street on a wall that sits between Hershey Avenue and Lucas Street. This area was considered a priority because the blank retaining walls could lead to the area being covered in graffiti.
“It’s been found that when people paint murals, it sometimes helps deter others from painting unwanted things on them,” Alexander said.
This project is currently set for a summer 2021 start date, and is expected to be completed by October 2021.
Up to five Muscatine organizations or clubs will selected based on the concept they present to the commission. They will then be given a $300 stipend to help them complete their section of the wall.
While the commission is open to any ideas, it is their hope that the features of this mural will help celebrate Muscatine by focusing either on its history or some of the city’s unique features. The mural should also be used as a way to share a positive message about the Muscatine Community.
The organizations that are selected may either paint their section of the mural themselves or use the stipend provided to hire an artist. Any artist who would like to help with the mural project can contact the Muscatine Art Center. The deadline for the mural project is Feb. 1, 2021.
Artists both local and from the state of Iowa as a whole will also have the chance to apply for the commission’s second art opportunity: a public art installation, which will be set either in or near the roundabout at 2nd and Mulberry with an estimated summer 2022 completion date.
“There were members of city staff that talked about wanting to have something in the area by the roundabout,” Alexander said. “It’s a gateway to the downtown area and you have a view of the river, so it’s kind of a nice area to really do some creative place-making for Muscatine and to help set the tone for passing into downtown.”
The commission will select up to three artists, who will then receive a $750 stipend to fund their concept creation. These concept pieces will then be revealed to the public for discussion and feedback.
“It’s pretty open to different ideas, as far as what people want to provide for the mural or the installation. We’re not saying that the art has to be something specific,” Alexander continued. “We all have different opinions on art and what we like and don’t like, but one thing we’ll keep an eye on is whether or not it’ll interfere with pedestrian or vehicular safety.”
To apply for either project, visit www.muscatineartcenter.org and click on the “Artists” page, which is found under the “Get Involved” tab or call the Art Center at 563-263-8282.
“We’d like to see some really interesting projects come out of this, but we’re trying not to put very specific parameters on it. Right now, we’re just looking for qualifications for artists to work on ideas,” Alexander said. “We just hope that people keep an open mind and know that these are projects that will evolve over time, and there’s going to be quite a few opportunities for people to voice their opinions.”
