Public asked to report illegal dumping

WAPELLO — A lack of a quorum prevented the Louisa Regional Solid Waste Agency (LRSWA) from holding its regular quarterly meeting Tuesday, but LRSWA Secretary Joellen Schantz took a few minutes before the members left to address a continuing problem.

Schantz said someone for the past several years had been dumping bags of animal waste along Louisa County Road G62 west of Wapello. She urged the public to keep their eyes open when traveling on the road and to report any dumping to the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.

In addition to her position with the LRSWA, Schantz also works as the office manager for the Louisa County Secondary Roads Department. The secondary road crews handle the cleanup of the illegal dumping.

The Louisa County Board of Supervisors had also discussed the problem during its earlier meeting on Tuesday. Supervisor Brad Quigley, who also serves on the LRSWA board had suggested during the supervisors’ meeting that current fine levels were too low to be a deterrent and suggested an effort be started to convince Iowa’s legislators to increase the fines for illegal dumping.

During earlier discussions with County Engineer Adam Shutt, the supervisors had also discussed using cameras to capture the violators.