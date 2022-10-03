Public gets to meet the candidates

LETTS — Around 35 Louisa County residents attended the first of two scheduled “Meet the Candidates” nights Thursday at the Letts City Hall/Public Library.

The meeting included Republican Shawn Maine and Democrat Randy Schlutz, both candidates for the seat being vacated on the Louisa County Board of Supervisors by Randy Griffin, who is not seeking reelection; and Republican Tyler Collins, who is running unopposed for the open seat in the newly drawn Iowa House District 95.

The two supervisor candidates led off the evening, which was moderated by Louisa-Muscatine Junior High students Lydia Massey; and twin sisters Payton and Baylie Bartenhagen.

The moderators are all members of the Letts Go 4H Club.

After explaining the rules for the question-and-answer sessions, each candidate was given a short time for an opening statement.

Maine pointed to his experience first as a member of the Wapello City Council and more recently as the city’s mayor. He also listed his three business operations in the community.

Schlutz described his seven years as an L-M School Board member and his more than 20 years as a volunteer firefighter and ambulance staff member. He also pointed out he had recently retired from MidAmerican Energy.

The moderators then posed a series of nine questions to the candidates, with each candidate given two minutes to respond.

The first question dealt with the planned U.S. Highway 61 corridor relocation, primarily around Wapello and the southern part of the county, and how each candidate would attract business to the new corridor.

Maine said he had dealt with the Iowa Department of Transportation in the past and had assisted in getting additional on/off ramps in the Wapello area. He suggested tax incentives as an important tool for business recruitment.

Schlutz said he had actively pursued road changes when the DOT relocated Highway 61 near Grandview, and while he was not as familiar with the plans in the southern part of the county, he felt he could continue to promote improvements in that area.

The two were also asked about membership on county commissions and boards.

Schlutz said he planned to sit on the boards that were offered to him and assured the group he would encourage local residents to seek appointment to volunteer boards.

Maine also said he planned to sit on boards and said his focus on volunteer board appointments would be to select people who had an interest in that particular board’s mission.

Each candidate was also asked if they supported making Louisa County a Second Amendment Sanctuary County; and if so, would they also consider making the county an abortion sanctuary county.

Maine said he believed in the Second Amendment and with abortion, felt it should not be totally outlawed but have some restrictions.

Schlutz pointed out he was a gun owner but was not sure Louisa County needed to be identified as a Second Amendment Sanctuary County. He also did not favor identifying the county as an abortion sanctuary, although he did not feel he should tell anyone how to live their life.

The two also explained their priorities if elected.

Schlutz identified the completion of the Highway 61 relocation and increasing the diversity of county boards and commissions as key goals for him.

Maine pointed to efforts to develop new tax funding for ambulances as a key issue.

Other questions answered focused on tourism, county staff salaries, economic development and other issues.

The second Meet the Candidates Night will be held Oct. 6 at the Briggs Civic Center in Wapello.