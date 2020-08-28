Public Health doesn't expect Governor's bar proclamation to come to Muscatine County

MUSCATINE — Gov. Reynolds announced Thursday that six Iowa counties, including Linn and Johnson counties, will have bar closures and restaurants unable to serve alcohol after 10 p.m.
According to Public Health Clinical Manager Holly Barrett, local bars and patrons won't have to worry about this proclamation coming to Muscatine County anytime soon.
“As far as I understand, we see these locations to be where there’s been a lot of activity specific to young adults,” said Barrett, “I assume these counties want to take all precautions as school and colleges start back up.”
Muscatine Public Health has no indication Muscatine will follow in these restrictions. “Usually we hear something, but I have not had any sort of knowledge on any upcoming restrictions,” she continued.
This does not mean Muscatine residents are in the clear. As of Thursday, Aug. 27, Muscatine County reported 943 cases of COVID-19 and 51 COVID-19 related deaths. New cases are reported everyday in the county.
Barrett said she has not seen one particular group doing anything wrong. Rather, the steady increase in cases means the virus is still prevalent in the community.
“This communicable disease is continuing to spread, and no one should become complacent… It’s still here, it’s still affecting all populations and all ages, and that’s why we see numbers continuing to rise,” she said.
Barrett suggested continued vigilance: Be aware of social distancing when around others and in public, practice good hygiene and wear masks when social distancing isn’t possible. Additionally, she recommended people try to choose outdoor seating when available at a bar or restaurant.
“Anytime you can be outdoors and a little spread out, it’s going to be a lot safer,” Barrett said. She also warned people to be careful over the Labor Day weekend. “I hope people are cautionary, keeping in mind that we still should have smaller gatherings and, if they have food and drink, they should figure out a way to safely provide those to people as well as making sure to sanitize frequently.”
While cases in the county remain steady, Barrett added Public Health doesn’t anticipate any spikes. “We were curious as to what would happen when schools started,” she said, “A lot of them have started now, but the schools are doing an amazing job of talking to Public Health and IDPH very regularly.”
According to Barrett, Public Health also feels that, after seeing each district’s Return to Learn plan and speaking with superintendents, principals, teachers and school nurses, everyone seemed to be on the same page and doing a thorough job of enforcing expectations across schools.
“We haven’t really seen a horrible spike because of that. If we expected a spike, it would be from schools,” she said, “You don’t know what’s around the corner, but as long as the residents and students continue to protect themselves and take precautions and follow expectations, I think we can get through this.”
Barrett encouraged employees to reach out to management and ask questions regarding their workplace’s policy. Parents sending their children to school should also study the Return to Learn plans to help transition smoothly.
Finally, as cold and flu season approaches and fall allergies begin to appear, the best advice Barrett had for people who are concerned is to check in with their primary care physician. “If you have any symptoms, your physician – who already understands your healthcare needs – can guide you on whether you need to be tested for COVID-19 or whether it’s some other sort of virus that may or may not need as much attention.”
