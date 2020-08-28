Public Health doesn't expect Governor's bar proclamation to come to Muscatine County

Barrett suggested continued vigilance: Be aware of social distancing when around others and in public, practice good hygiene and wear masks when social distancing isn’t possible. Additionally, she recommended people try to choose outdoor seating when available at a bar or restaurant.

“Anytime you can be outdoors and a little spread out, it’s going to be a lot safer,” Barrett said. She also warned people to be careful over the Labor Day weekend. “I hope people are cautionary, keeping in mind that we still should have smaller gatherings and, if they have food and drink, they should figure out a way to safely provide those to people as well as making sure to sanitize frequently.”

While cases in the county remain steady, Barrett added Public Health doesn’t anticipate any spikes. “We were curious as to what would happen when schools started,” she said, “A lot of them have started now, but the schools are doing an amazing job of talking to Public Health and IDPH very regularly.”

According to Barrett, Public Health also feels that, after seeing each district’s Return to Learn plan and speaking with superintendents, principals, teachers and school nurses, everyone seemed to be on the same page and doing a thorough job of enforcing expectations across schools.