As flood waters recede after cresting at 22.2 feet, Trinity Muscatine Public Health is encouraging people to be safe as they re-inhabit their homes.

Christy Roby, director of public health, gave several pieces of advice to people who had a home that was in the flood. The flooding was not as bad as originally projected, but Roby said that there is still a need for people to exercise caution as they re-enter their homes.

“We’re pleased to see the water going back down,” Roby said. ‘We had anticipated it rising a bit higher. We’re hoping the damage from the flood is minimal, but we know, in speaking to our emergency manager, there may have been some homes in Muscatine County where people were displaced and put into safe housing during the flood.”

She said locations that had worked with emergency management had utilities turned off prior to the flooding. Roby stressed people should only go back into buildings after local authorities have deemed it safe to do so.

Roby also said the county doesn’t want people either driving or walking through flooded areas with standing water.

“It can be contaminated,” she said. “It could contain dangerous debris. You could be cut by something you can’t see under there or the water could be contaminated by the sewer system. There also could be downed power lines.”

As little as six inches of moving flood water can cause a vehicle to lose control. Roby said the health department wants to make sure people are careful when going into those situations.

Once people are inside houses, Roby said people should not use open flames such as matches or lighters because there may be gases trapped inside the structure. She also said people should stay clear of touching any electrical equipment that has been underwater, because it could be an electrical shock risk.

Muscatine County Environmental Health has funding for people with wells to have them professionally inspected and chlorinated.

“We don’t want people doing that on their own,” Roby said.

The environmental health office can be reached by calling (563) 263-2752.

Roby said people should not drink flood water, or wash dishes in it. People are advised to drink and use clean and safe water. People are also encouraged to watch for boil orders and advisories. Local authorities will let people know when the water is safe to drink.

People are also advised to throw away any food or water that may have come into contact with flood water due to possible contamination.

Further recommendations for safe clean up practices is available on the health department’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TrinityMuscatinePublicHealth.

Photos: Mississippi River recedes along Davenport, Wednesday, May 3