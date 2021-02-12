Public Health gives vaccine updates, Hy-Vee pharmacies to receive vaccine

Wester Drug in Downtown Muscatine has a wait list for the vaccine, however being on this list is not an appointment. At this time, it is also unknown when Walmart pharmacies will start receiving the vaccine.

Public Health is focused on finishing up the Phase 1A second doses and providing vaccines to the Tier 1 workforce. Tier 1 includes first responders, child care workers, social workers, and more recently school staff, who will recieve vaccines on Fridays and Saturdays throughout February.

Public Health is also communicating with the Tier 2 (manufacturing workers) administration, who will notify workers when, where and how to get vaccinated. Doctor’s offices and pharmacies are also communicating with patients to schedule vaccine appointments.

“We all have a common goal,” Williams said, “We want to get the vaccine to the targeted populations as soon as we can, so patience and grace will be very important. Please understand that every county is different in how they’re managing and rolling out vaccines… but we’re all committed to getting the vaccine to the targeted populations.”

For updates, go to the Trinity Muscatine Public Health Facebook page and website. Residents are encouraged to share information from Public Health with each other, especially with those who may not have the Internet or who may speak a different language, so that they can remain informed.

