Public Health gives vaccine updates, Hy-Vee pharmacies to receive vaccine

MUSCATINE — While Muscatine County is still dealing with a COVID-19 vaccine shortage, Muscatine County Public Health was able to offer some good news during a video update.
On Thursday night, Public Health Director Christy Roby Williams streamed live on the Trinity Muscatine Public Health Facebook page, where she offered some current numbers, updated residents on the shortage situation as well as Gov. Kim Reynolds’ recent announcement, and gave additional information on when and how residents in the targeted populations will receive their vaccines.
“As of Feb. 11, data provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health states that there have been 2,629 doses of COVID-19 vaccines that have been received by our county residents,” Williams said.
This amount equals out to 1,639 residents, or 4% of Muscatine County’s population. Of this percent, 990 residents have had their second dose. It takes two doses of the vaccine followed by a two-week waiting period for a person to be fully immunized.
Although the county has made some progress, the current shortage means that Public Health is only getting 400 doses of vaccine per week. With the state of Iowa now in Phase 1B, Muscatine County still has a long way to go until it can move into the next phase.
According to Williams, Muscatine County has around 7,000 residents who are 65 years old older. With this number combined with the county’s manufacturing population, Phase 1B has about 20,000 people that need to be vaccinated.
“That’s a lot of important people to get through,” Williams said. At 400 per week, it’s currently estimated that the vaccination process will take until the end of summer. Thankfully, Muscatine County may soon see some additional relief – and additional vaccines.
“There’s been a lot of advocacy happening from our local health department members, state public health officials and federal public health officials, and thankfully now we’re going to start getting some more vaccines,” Williams said.
On Wednesday, Gov. Reynolds announced Iowa will partner with Hy-Vee pharmacies, which will receive about 200 doses each week to distribute to the 65-and-older population.
In the video, Williams explained Hy-Vee will use online registration to schedule vaccine appointments. Hy-Vee plans to set up customer service stations for those without internet at home. Once all slots are filled, registration will close until the next vaccine delivery.
Some Walgreens and CVS Pharmacies will open vaccine registration to use leftover doses from Iowa’s nursing homes. “These doses are going to stay with those pharmacies, and will be open to the general population of 65 years and older,” Williams said, adding Scott County, Johnson County and Cedar County were among those that had Walgreens and CVS Pharmacies with the vaccine.
Wester Drug in Downtown Muscatine has a wait list for the vaccine, however being on this list is not an appointment. At this time, it is also unknown when Walmart pharmacies will start receiving the vaccine.
Public Health is focused on finishing up the Phase 1A second doses and providing vaccines to the Tier 1 workforce. Tier 1 includes first responders, child care workers, social workers, and more recently school staff, who will recieve vaccines on Fridays and Saturdays throughout February.
Public Health is also communicating with the Tier 2 (manufacturing workers) administration, who will notify workers when, where and how to get vaccinated. Doctor’s offices and pharmacies are also communicating with patients to schedule vaccine appointments.
“We all have a common goal,” Williams said, “We want to get the vaccine to the targeted populations as soon as we can, so patience and grace will be very important. Please understand that every county is different in how they’re managing and rolling out vaccines… but we’re all committed to getting the vaccine to the targeted populations.”
For updates, go to the Trinity Muscatine Public Health Facebook page and website. Residents are encouraged to share information from Public Health with each other, especially with those who may not have the Internet or who may speak a different language, so that they can remain informed.