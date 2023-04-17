WAPELLO — The Louisa County Public Health Service’s (LCPHS) Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 Annual Report was approved by the county board of health (BOH) at its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday.

LCPHS Administrator Roxanne Smith reviewed the report with the board, pointing out it summarized the service’s yearly public health and home health activities.

The status of the county’s Community Health Needs Assessment/Health Improvement Plan (CHNA/HIP) was reviewed under the public health section of the report.

The five-year CHNA/HIP had been completed in 2015 by the LCPHS and the Iowa Department of Public Health. The assessment/plan had established three priorities: Elderly Wellness and Preventing Injuries from Falls; Increased Vaccinations to Prevent the Spread of Disease; and Emergency Planning to Prepare, Respond and Recover from Public Health Disasters.

The LCPHS had intended to update the plan in FY 22, but the COVID epidemic forced the service to postpone that effort. However, it was able to partner with the College of Public Health at the University of Iowa; and a public health student assisted in creating a survey to gather community data for the next CHNA/HIP cycle.

The report also identified emergency preparedness activities completed in FY 22. Among these were continued planning and preparation to respond to pandemic influenza; continuous revision of the Public Health Emergency Plan; and Health Alert Network test participation.

Communicable Disease Surveillance was also continued by the LCHPS. According to the report, 2,573 cases of reportable diseases were reported in Louisa County between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022.

The 2,551 COVID cases made up the bulk of these reports, with Campylobacter (7); and Salmonella (6) the next most frequent.

The public health section also reported on the county’s TB Infection Program, Immunizations and Environmental Health.

The Home Health Services section was broken down into Skilled Nursing activities; Home Health Aide/Homemaker effort; and the county’s Newborn Home Visiting effort.

The total number of Skilled Nursing visits were 855; while the Home Health Aides completed 1,425 visits over the fiscal year period; and Homemakers completed 1,518 visits.

There were no Newborn Home visits, and Smith attributed that to the county not having a hospital to provide referrals.

The report also provided a financial summary.

The BOH also approved several grant applications for FY 2024. These included a six-year Public Health Emergency Preparedness grant; Immunization grant; and Public Health State grant.

Staff nurse Leah McElhinney also provided an update to the BOH on the county’s QAPI (Quality Assurance and Performance Improvement) program. McElhinney said the program had been on the back burner during the COVID pandemic but was now being revisited, especially with a focus on Home Health activities.

She and Smith both pointed out many of the needs identified through the program had already been recognized and were being addressed by the staff. However, federal officials require documentation of those activities, and the two said they were continuing to develop methods to provide that documentation.

County sanitarian Brian Thye also provided a report on his environmental health activities for the past month.