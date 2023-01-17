 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Public hearing set for comprehensive plan

Louisa County Courthouse
WAPELLO — Louisa County’s new comprehensive plan, Plan 2040, included an objective to boost commercial opportunities along a relocated U.S. Highway 61. The Louisa County Planning & Zoning Commission took the first step toward implementing that objective during its meeting last Tuesday.

The commission agreed to hold a public hearing on rezoning several parcels in the Newport and Wapello area, which could be impacted by the planned relocation.

The comprehensive plan had identified the potential economic benefit of rezoning in both areas for additional commercial/business use, but currently the parcels are agricultural, which would prevent any type of business development.

Zoning administrator Brian Thye presented nine parcels for rezoning.

After reviewing the list, the commission agreed to move forward and scheduled a March 7 public hearing to receive public comments on the proposal.

The decision to move forward was subject to a review of the action by County Attorney Adam Parsons.

Thye said he would contact Parsons and also send notification letters to the parcels’ owners.

Commission chair Michael Vance pointed out commission members had previously discussed the rezoning and had agreed to complete the rezoning before the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) actually began right-of-way acquisitions.

Vance recalled that decision had been made with the idea it could mean a higher price being paid by the DOT because the land was now more commercially valuable.

Thye also pointed out the rezoning would not affect any landowner’s property taxes or use of the land. He emphasized farming operations could continue under any new zoning classification.

