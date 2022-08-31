Public hearing set for trail sale

WAPELLO - A recommendation from the Louisa County Conservation Board to sell several undeveloped parcels of the Hoover Nature Trail (HNT) will be considered at a Sept. 13 public hearing, which was set Tuesday by the Louisa County Board of Supervisors.

According to the LCCB’s recommendation, which was finalized by that board during a special meeting on Monday, approximately 9.82 acres of the HNT, a former railroad right of way, would be sold to McDonald Ltd., for $30,744.

Although the HNT runs from the Muscatine-Louisa and Louisa-Des Moines county lines, portions of the corridor are in private ownership, which has left islands of public-owned parcels scattered between the private holdings.

The LCCB has investigated selling some of those portions and using the proceeds to develop other county conservation areas. The McDonald parcels and several other nearby parcels are all located south of Iowa Highway 78 near Morning Sun.

Meeting Tuesday with supervisors Brad Quigley, who also serves on the conservation board, Randy Griffin (supervisor Chris Ball had earlier indicated he would be absent from the meeting); and Ron McDonald, representative for McDonald Ltd., LCCB Executive Director Katie Hammond described the recommendation.

In her explanation, Hammond reported the total offer is the same amount McDonald Ltd had earlier agreed to pay for 7.32 acres of public land that adjoins its farmland. Some of that public ground was reportedly cleared, leveled and farmed by McDonald, who had apparently assumed his company owned the ground after it was abandoned by the railroad.

Other adjoining property owners in the area have also been contacted. Those owners have either opted out of purchasing anything; or have advised Hammond they plan to purchase, but are waiting for neighbors to make a decision. In an effort to prevent a more disjointed corridor than already exists, the LCCB approached McDonald about purchasing those parcels the adjoining owners did not want to acquire.

McDonald agreed, but refused to pay anything over the original $30,744 purchase amount. Hammond said that figured out to be just under $3.131 per acre. Under the original proposal that would have transferred just 7.32 acres to McDonald, the per acre price would have been $4,200.

McDonald had previously indicated he plans to sell the ground; and during Tuesday’s meeting, requested the supervisors provide his lawyer and the auction company with letters indicating the county was taking action that would transfer the public ground to McDonald Ltd.

The supervisors indicated they would provide the documentation following the public hearing.

Meanwhile, in response to a question during the public comment session, Quigley said the current situation was different from a transaction completed last year.

In that case, Jennifer Smith purchased approximately 11 acres of platted, but unused streets and alley that intersected her property below the bluff at Toolesboro. Those areas were part of the original Toolesboro plat, but remained in the county ownership when that village was never incorporated.

Smith had advised the board she planned to sell her property to the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation (INHF), which also wanted to acquire the platted property.

Quigley said the supervisors originally had a price established for the property, but then learned the INHF set a value for Smith’s other property.

“We didn’t know how to price it, (but after the INHF price became known), we decided that was the price we would get back for the taxpayers of Louisa County,” he said.

In the rest of her department update, Hammond also reported drivers of mechanized vehicles and apparently horseback riders had been photographed and identified using the Hoover Nature Trail property in violation of the LCCB regulations.

Hammond said those violators would be contacted and advised to stop or face legal action.

County engineer Adam Shutt also presented his weekly update.