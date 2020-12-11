Public Works prepares for possible snow, reminds residents of snow procedures

MUSCATINE — This weekend’s snow may not be enough to call for a snow emergency, but the Muscatine Department of Public Works still wants to remind residents to prepare for winter weather.

In a news release, DPW Director Brian Stineman said snow plows and salt trucks are ready to go out, and DPW staff will be on standby through Saturday.

Winter storm watches are issued when conditions are favorable for a storm, and people should prepare for bad weather. Storm warnings mean it’s time to act and whatever needs to be done to stay safe. Blizzard warnings are used when there is a significant and dangerous combination of strong winds, heavy snow and low visibility.

While there isn’t expected to be much snow in Muscatine this weekend, a wintry mix could lead to slick roads. Residential streets are only plowed when the amount of snow covering them exceeds 4 inches, and even after plowing and salting, these roads may still be hazardous.

Motorists are advised to take it slow, use precautions and account for the weather as they drive. Stineman also encourages motorists to remind themselves of snow emergency procedures.

He also advises motorists to follow the “alternate side of the street” parking plan if they are unable to avoid parking on the street.