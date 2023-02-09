MUSCATINE — Star Collectibles Hobby Center will be buzzing as it welcomes an estimated 150 racers with their finest remote control cars who hope to face off against their peers on the business’ massive indoor carpet track known as the Island Speedway this weekend.

Again this year, Star will host the Iowa Off-Road Carpet Championships, where people will play for plaques and bragging rights. The event will be held at the Island Speedway’s home at 810 Division St. in Muscatine and anyone interested is welcome to come and watch the competition. There is also a novice class for people just getting started with remote control racing who want to get some time competing against the clock. For more information on times, go to Star Collectibles or the Island Speedway’s Facebook pages.

“This was our biggest event last year and one of our biggest events here,” Off-Road board member Tom Knapper said. “We are sure hoping it’s going to be a little bigger this year.”

For 2023, the competition has been extended from one to two days. Early sign ups show people coming from as far as New York and Bismarck, North Carolina to take part in the racing. Saturday will be the qualifying meets and Sunday will have the main events.

The track, which is set up like a miniature 110-scale NASCAR track, offers raised platforms for the racers to view the entire track, with several jumps for their 18-scale cars. The collectible store also offers two other tracks, but they will not be used for the event. Board member Jamie Thompson explained the cars that will be used in the event are the best cars on the market currently.

"You don't race each other, you race the clock," he said. "How good you do depends on your time. The first place and the last place can end at the same time."

Star Collectibles first opened in Muscatine in 2011 when owner Tom McCleary wanted to start a comic store. After opening in a smaller location, Suzanne McCleary, who runs the business with her husband, said that more than comics was needed. About that time, Knapper and Thompson met the couple and discussed expanding the store to include remote control racing.

People interested in starting to race can come into the store about any weekend the watch the racing and to get pointers from the racers. Star collectibles offers a full selection of cars that can fit any budget, from Hot Wheels vehicles to

A webcam of the Island Speedway is available at https://islandspeedway.liverc.com/ for people who want to watch the event, but can’t make it to the store.

Visits Star Collectibles at www.starcollectiblesmuscatine.com.