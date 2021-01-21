Racial Justice Fund awards four more grants, closes application cycle until May

Finally, the Salvation Army’s Pathway of Hope (POH) plans to use its fund to hire a Family Advocate Case Manager and translator for the West Liberty Area. Funds from the grant will also be used to provide utility, rental and transportation assistance to their clients in an attempt to provide stability that they may not have otherwise.

Since this grant funded opened in June 2020, we have granted over $100,000 to local organizations including Flickinger Learning Center, Aligned Impact Muscatine, Diversity Service Center of Iowa, West Liberty High School Band, West Liberty Public Library, and the West Liberty School District,” Jones said.

Currently, according to Niche.com, Muscatine County is the 6th most diverse county in Iowa, with Louisa County ranking the 8th. As such, Jones said that she and the Community Foundation are grateful for the initiative these organizations are taking in order to improve equity and inclusivity, as well as uplift those who the most marginalized in their community.

“The next Racial Justice grant application cycle will open in May and our hope is this will further encourage community dialogue that leads to continued action,” Jones said.

To learn more about the Racial Justice Fund or to make a donation to the fund, visit www.muscatinecommunityfoundation.org/racial-justice-fund or call 563-264-3863.

