Racial Justice Fund awards four more grants, closes application cycle until May

MUSCATINE COUNTY – Four recipients received grants from the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine’s Racial Justice Fund this week.
Previously, grants from the Racial Justice Fund were given to two organizations at a time. This month, all four recipients showed great enthusiasm with their projects as well as great focus towards the advancement of racial justice, equity and inclusion within Muscatine and Louisa Counties.
The four recipients for January were UnityPoint Health – Trinity Muscatine, West Liberty Citizenship Program, Next Level Basketball and the Salvation Army of Muscatine County’s Pathway of Hope.
“We are excited to support this good work going on in Muscatine and Louisa counties around equity and inclusion,” said Natalie Jones, Marketing Specialist for the Community Foundation, in regards to the four recipients.
The team at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Muscatine will be using their grant money to begin the development of a Diversity & Inclusion Program Manager. According to a press release, this Manager will focus on addressing any biases or health disparities within Trinity, as well as work towards reducing racial and healthcare inequities in the Greater Muscatine area.
The Program Manager will do this by developing educational content and resources for marginalized community members and providing training that will hopefully prevent future incidences of discriminatory practices at Trinity.
Established in 2019, West Liberty Citizenship Program has already focused many of its efforts on building relationships and helping new, immigrated residents integrate into their community, as well as providing them with education.
“Our program helps residents with the steps needed to obtain United States citizenship,” Dan Stevenson said in a press release, “Volunteer teachers, community members and West Liberty students work with immigrant community members to complete naturalization applications and prepare for the citizenship test and interview.”
Using funds from their Racial Justice grant, the West Liberty Citizenship Program will be able to help their clients cover their application costs for naturalization. Funds will also be used to cover supplies and fees that the program has.
Next Level Basketball, which is based in Muscatine, will be using its funds to provide more basketball scholarships. The program is also planning on increasing the percentage of minority participants, as well as closing the equitable gap that some minority players may face.
According to Director Terrence Watson, the program’s percentage of minority players went from less than 10 percent to 28 percent in around three years. “We would like to continue to provide equal opportunity for everyone interested in participating,” Watson said in a press release.
Finally, the Salvation Army’s Pathway of Hope (POH) plans to use its fund to hire a Family Advocate Case Manager and translator for the West Liberty Area. Funds from the grant will also be used to provide utility, rental and transportation assistance to their clients in an attempt to provide stability that they may not have otherwise.
Since this grant funded opened in June 2020, we have granted over $100,000 to local organizations including Flickinger Learning Center, Aligned Impact Muscatine, Diversity Service Center of Iowa, West Liberty High School Band, West Liberty Public Library, and the West Liberty School District,” Jones said.
Currently, according to Niche.com, Muscatine County is the 6th most diverse county in Iowa, with Louisa County ranking the 8th. As such, Jones said that she and the Community Foundation are grateful for the initiative these organizations are taking in order to improve equity and inclusivity, as well as uplift those who the most marginalized in their community.
“The next Racial Justice grant application cycle will open in May and our hope is this will further encourage community dialogue that leads to continued action,” Jones said.
To learn more about the Racial Justice Fund or to make a donation to the fund, visit www.muscatinecommunityfoundation.org/racial-justice-fund or call 563-264-3863.