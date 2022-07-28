RAGBRAI honors Muscatine's Charlie Harper

MUSCATINE –Thursday, day 3 of RAGBRAI 2022, was named in honor of the late Charlie Harper of Muscatine, longtime bike shop owner and RAGBRAI mainstay, who died May 24, 2021 after suffering a stroke.

“Charlie was a fixture on RAGBRAI since its inception in 1973,” a post on the official RAGBRAI Facebook page says. “His family still runs Harper's Cycling & Fitness. They will be handling bike repairs along the route and selling retail in the overnight towns on this year's route.”

Harper’s family is operating a bicycle repair tent on RAGBRAI and could not be reached for comment.

For many in Muscatine, harper sold them their first bike. At the time of his death he had owned and operated Harper Cycling and Fitness for 55 years. He had biked with friends across country from California to Florida. He was a member of The Wheelemen where he served as Iowa Captain, the Knights of Columbus, and the Melon City Bike Club. He served on Muscatine Park and Recreation, Hoover Nature Trail, and the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Harper was involved and participated in RAGBRAI. When welcoming bicyclists coming through Muscatine, Harper was known for taking the time to tell them all about the city. He focused on sharing his interests and regularly helped new bicyclists. He also donated bikes to local charities.

Diana Tank, a member of Melon City, told the Journal in a previous interview: “Charlie’s passion for cycling was very evident in his support and encouragement of all level of riders. I recall countless rides where his tire-changing expertise came in handy. We all appreciated having him along for his helpful advice, mechanical expertise and spontaneous sense of humor."

Tank said Charlie was a well-respected community volunteer and leader on many levels. He advocated and contributed to trail development, serving on committees with the Muscatine Parks and Recreation advisory board, the Hoover Nature Trail and the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Harper also participated in hosting RAGBRAI in Muscatine six times.

Harper purchased Zeug Garage and Cycle Shop in 1966, and the business was located at 111 Chestnut St. in downtown Muscatine. Harper said he was not expecting his business to continue for 50 years.

"I didn't think I'd do it that long," Harper said during the 50th anniversary of the shop.

In 1974, Harper's Cycling and Fitness moved to its current location at 1106 Grandview Ave.

Andrea Grubaugh contributed to this story