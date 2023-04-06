MUSCATINE — As the planning for the riders from RAGBRAI to pass through Muscatine begins, Mayor Brad Bark reminds people this is a community event and he hopes the community will be involved to make a great impression on the bicyclists.

On Saturday, Bark attended a planning meeting in Des Moines where he learned more about what is expected of pass-through communities. The second local meeting was held Tuesday evening. The co-chairs of the committee and subcommittees were announced and the finalized route the bicyclists will travel through Muscatine was unveiled.

“The route is coming from West Liberty,” Bark said. “They are going to take a right on Independence Road, go down the road and take a left on G28. That will go under the 61 overpass and from there it turns into Hershey and all the way down to our wonderful riverfront. From there it will go up to Mulberry and take a right at the roundabout, up Second Street to Park Avenue, take a right on Washington and you are on your way out of Muscatine.”

In March, it was announced that on Saturday, July 29, Muscatine would be the final meeting town for the projected 50,000 bicyclists traveling to Davenport as the last leg of RAGBRAI.

This year’s running of RAGBRAI, the 50th anniversary of the event, will happen July 22-29. Overnight towns are Sioux City, Storm Lake, Carroll, Ames, Des Moines, Tama-Toledo, Coralville and the finish line in Davenport. The route will span 500 miles and 16,549 feet of climb, making it the sixth-longest and the sixth-steepest RAGBRAI. In addition to Muscatine, other pass thru towns between Coralville and Davenport include West Liberty, Montpelier and Buffalo.

Co-chairs of the Muscatine planning committee include Bark, Rebecca Paulsen, Brenda Christianson, Chris Bohr and Nick Gowe. There will also be several subcommittees.

Bark explained plans are already in the works to provide several things to the riders. He said there would be four teams of paramedics traveling with the riders.

“We have such a wonderful group of people who are doers and they are going to be working to get people off their bikes and have some cool fun,” Bark said. He said there would be music playing and games set up.

While, as the last meeting town before the end of the route, it is anticipated several of the bicyclists will want to dip their front tire in the Mississippi in Muscatine rather than fight the crowds in Davenport. The dipping of the tires in Davenport will be at the Marquette Street Boat Ramp and Veterans Memorial Park. The route to get to the site will be announced soon. The end of RAGBRAI also conflicts with the Bix 7 race.

There will be several events the committees will be seeking the community’s help with, including determining a theme for the event. A website for people to volunteer to aid during the event will be posted soon.

Bark thanked local residents Greg Harper and Diane Tank, saying they have worked with RAGBRAI in the past and know what is needed. He commented that so far 24,000 bicyclists have signed up to participate in RAGBRAI. Last time RAGBRAI came to Muscatine there were about 16,000 bicyclists.

“Our population could double in just six hours,” he said. “That is pretty cool.”