WEST LIBERTY — While the 2023 running of the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, RAGBRAI will not spend the night in any Muscatine area town, it will pass through at least one on July 29, the last day of the event.

West Liberty City Manager David Haugland confirmed RAGBRAI will pass through West Liberty as it travels the final leg from Coralville to Davenport. He said not all the pass-through towns had been chosen and further information was expected. According to the Des Moines Register, the exact route of the 500-mile ride will be announced at a later date.

“My understanding is they are working on how they will get here,” Haugland said. “They stopped in to visit and talk to us about it. They gave us some information and asked the council if West Liberty could be a pass-through town.”

The council unanimously approved becoming a pass through town.

Pass-through towns in RAGBRAI are the towns on the route that the 20,000-plus bicycles in the event pass through. Residents of the towns regularly cheer on the bicyclists, and many of the towns have vendors selling things such as snacks. While there have been no set plans made in West Liberty yet, Haugland said the West Liberty Chamber of Commerce will be in charge of setting up for the event. The city will assist with traffic control.

This year’s running of RAGBRAI, which marks the 50th anniversary, will happen July 22-29. Overnight towns are Sioux City, Storm Lake, Carroll, Ames, Des Moines, Tama-Toledo, Coralville and the finish line in Davenport. The 50th running of RAGBRAI closely mirrors the first RAGBRAI held in 1973. The route will span 500 miles and 16,549 feet of climb, making it the the sixth-longest and the sixth-steepest RAGBRAI.

“We will be the first main stop that day as they are leaving Coralville and heading for Davenport,” Haugland said.

Haugland said West Liberty had been a pass-through town several times, with the latest being 2018. He commented that during that event many of the social groups that sold items as fundraiser had sold out.

The chamber will work with vendors and will determine if there will be entertainment during the pass through. RAGBRAI pays about $5,000 to pass through towns to offset the costs associated. A committee has already been formed to handle the details of the event.