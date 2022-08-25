Railroad merger draws questrions

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — The proposed merger of Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads would have a generally negative effect on Columbus Junction, city resident Richard Herrick told the City Council Wednesday, but Herrick said he was unsure what could be done.

“It’s likely the merger will go through,” Herrick said, suggesting the proposal was being supported by deep financial backing.

However, he said other communities that will be impacted by the increased train traffic, which according to previous reports could top more than 20 per day, have managed to wring concessions to mitigate that increase.

“What can Columbus Junction do?” he asked the council, reminding the members that a train stoppage within the city could isolate areas north of the track from essential services.

Although he acknowledged the price would be high, Herrick mentioned an overpass as a solution. He also indicated a quiet zone could be implemented.

Herrick distributed a flyer that was apparently created by a Quad-Cities group opposed to the merger.

The flyer also referred to the additional train traffic and alluded to the potential for a catastrophic accident because of the flammable crude oil the trains could be transporting.

City officials agreed the impact would be noticeable, although Louisa County Ambulance Service Executive Director Jim Ingram said ambulance and emergency medical services might not see a significant impact.

He said trained personnel were already located north of the tracks and could quickly respond if necessary. He also said an optional route that could bypass any train stoppage was also available, although it would add a few minutes to any call.

Mayor Mark Huston suggested city officials contact Jarred Lassiter, a planner with the Southeast Iowa Regional Planning Commission, Burlington, for an update.

Louisa Development Group Executive Director Cole Smith, who attended the council meeting on a different issue, said he would contact Lassiter.

In the meantime, the Surface Transportation Board, the federal agency that must still rule on the railroads’ merger request, is scheduled to hold a Sept. 13 public meeting on the proposal from 6 to 8 p.m. at the River Center in Davenport.

In his report, Smith updated the council on a playground equipment fundraising project and requested council action on a grant application.

Smith said the $20,000 Rural Enrichment Grant proposal would need to have a $10,000 local match, but that would not be a problem since city residents, businesses and other supporters have also contributed over $68,000.

The City Council approved the resolution.

The council tabled action on a proposed agreement between the city and the Washington County Humane Society (dba PAWS and More Animal Shelter).

Under the agreement, stray and other problem dogs would be transported to the Washington County facility until claimed by the owner or a responsible person.

The city would pay $125 for each dog sent to PAWS and More, although that would be reimbursed if the animal was claimed by an owner.

The City Council agreed to submit a counter-proposal that called for a smaller rate and other changes in the proposal.