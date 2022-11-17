It’s beginning to look like Christmas in downtown Muscatine as Muscatine Power and Water workers set up the community Christmas tree Thursday in the MidWestOne Bank Plaza. The tree will be lit on Dec. 2 to kick off the 38th annual Jingle and Mingle Holiday Stroll.
Raising the tree
Related to this story
Most Popular
WALCOTT — Patricia Carlton remembers seeing her 2-year-old nephew Cody Dilley Jr. waiting to go bye-bye with his parents. She recalls seeing h…
Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Mus…
MUSCATINE — Several people who attended a ceremony to kick off Muscatine Power and Water’s renewable energy expansion Tuesday morning comment…
For the past decade, Brooke Wagler has worked at Affordable Metal Manufacturing, 303 Cleveland Street in Muscatine.
MUSCATINE — Following that evening’s Student Council update and Citizen Speaks, the Muscatine Board of Education meeting was paused briefly i…
Every year, Troy “Stinky” Philpott tries to collect food donations to benefit the Salvation Army of Muscatine County through his annual Fright…
MUSCATINE — The Muscatine community is invited Thursday, to meet the six people who are being considered for the position of Muscatine Police Chief.
BETTENDORF — A Muscatine woman faces charges of theft and controlled-substance violations after being arrested for allegedly trying to steal s…
MUSCATINE – Earlier this month, it was announced that the 33rd annual Muscatine High School Cake Auction would be happening on Friday, January…
Students at Muscatine’s Riverbend Tae Kwon Do Academy are hardworking and very skilled. Earlier last month, these students had a chance to not…