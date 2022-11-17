 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Raising the tree

It’s beginning to look like Christmas in downtown Muscatine as Muscatine Power and Water workers set up the community Christmas tree Thursday in the MidWestOne Bank Plaza. The tree will be lit on Dec. 2 to kick off the 38th annual Jingle and Mingle Holiday Stroll. 

 DAVID HOTLE

