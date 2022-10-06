Rapier to serve two years

CEDAR RAPIDS — A former Highland High School teacher will spend two years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual exploitation by a school employee, a Class D felony.

According to court documents, Justin David Rapier, 41, of Marion, pleaded guilty in Washington County District Court to a charge of sexual exploitation by a school employee from when he worked at Highland School District, rural Riverside. The arrest report says Rapier, a language arts teacher, allegedly had sexual contact with a girl who attended the school and sent her messages by text and social media from 2017 to 2021. She was a juvenile at the time, the report said. If convicted of the crime, he could have been sentenced to up to five years in prison.

As part of the sentence, Rapier was ordered to report to the Linn County Jail to begin his sentence. He pleaded guilty to a similar charge in Linn County and sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 6. He was arrested on two counts of sexual exploitation by a school employee. Rapier allegedly sexually abused a high school girl in his Cedar Rapids home on two occasions while he was employed at Riverside High School in Oakland. The student, a juvenile, told police the abuse occurred on Aug. 10, 2019, and again in May 2021.

Additionally, Rapier will have to file on the sex offender registry and pay a civil penalty of $260. A no-contact order is in place prohibiting Rapier from having contact with the victim for at least five years.