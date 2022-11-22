With Thanksgiving on Thursday and Christmas coming up next month, many people in Muscatine have decorated their yards to welcome the 2022 holiday season.
Ready for the holidays
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Muscatine High School junior Kahina Anais Ourkhou, 17, died after a medical emergency Friday, according to Tony Loconsole, district director o…
The City of Muscatine hosted a meet and greet Thursday evening with the six finalists in the running to take over as Muscatine Police Chief when the current chief retires in March 2023.
WALCOTT — Patricia Carlton remembers seeing her 2-year-old nephew Cody Dilley Jr. waiting to go bye-bye with his parents. She recalls seeing h…
With retirement just around the corner and a garage full of things he doesn’t use enough, Rob Howard decided that it is time to pass the items…
WAPELLO — An effort to bring a new grocery store to Wapello is still not quite a done deal, Mayor Shawn Maine said Thursday during a barely se…
MUSCATINE — The Muscatine community is invited Thursday, to meet the six people who are being considered for the position of Muscatine Police Chief.
Former President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he hopes to make American great again, again, and the news was not a surprise to local po…
A total of $25,000 was transferred from the Muscatine County Attorney’s fine collections fund to the county general fund Monday morning during…
MUSCATINE — The last phase of the post-election process has officially been completed in Muscatine County this week.
MUSCATINE — Following that evening’s Student Council update and Citizen Speaks, the Muscatine Board of Education meeting was paused briefly i…