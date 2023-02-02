Students in the Muscatine High School Chinese language classes practice traditional Chinese Dragon Dance as part of the celebration of the Chinese New Year, which was Jan. 22. The students performed the dance at the Merrill Hotel for members of the Chinese Embassy in Chicago, Ill., later Wednesday.
Ready for the Year of the Rabbit
Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang visited Muscatine on Wednesday and answered questions from the media during a press conference.
