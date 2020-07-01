Recent Muscatine graduate shaves and donates hair, raises money for cancer research

MUSCATINE — Witnessing the effects of cancer, McKenzie Lofgren said, is a universal experience.
“Everyone knows someone with cancer," she said. "It’s something that effects a lot of people and we need to get it cured as soon as possible.”
With this in mind, the recent Muscatine graduate had her head shaved outside of BAAR Salon and Spa on East 2nd Street on Wednesday for the public to see.
The event was part of a fundraiser Lofgren had been planning for a while. She was sponsored by several Muscatine residents, all donating money in exchange for McKenzie shaving her head. While her original goal was $1,000, she ended up raising nearly $1,700.
The money, which will be going to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation for pediatric cancer research, isn't the only thing that was donated, however. Lofgren's hair — which was 30 inches long — will be going to the Children with Hair Loss organization.
Lofgren's commitment to helping those with cancer dates back to childhood. When she was 12, she started Hats to Help, a nonprofit raising funds for cancer research.
“So I’ve always kind of been in the arena of cancer research and fundraising,” she said.
Then, two years ago, she donated more than a foot of her hair. Wednesday, however, was the first time she had ever shaved her whole head for the sake of a donation.
“I’ve always wanted to try short hair,” Lofgren said, “but my hair grows so fast that it’s kind of hard to keep it short. I try to get it short enough but it never quite gets there, so shaving your head seems to be the best option.”
She was also happy to know that her hair would be helping girls her age and younger.
“I’m really hoping that they can either get a super cool long wig from (my hair) or that they can make a few different types of wigs with it,” she said.
Lofgren's mother, Jennifer Lofgren, admitted that she wasn't too sure about her daughter's plan to shave her head at first.
“She’s about to leave for college, and she’s in a performance environment, so her appearance can be somewhat important in that field, unfortunately," she said. "So I was very nervous for her to do this. But then, when I started seeing the impact that it’s having and the motivation she’s putting behind it, I got engaged and now I’m very excited and supportive of it. I’ve had moms reach out to me, saying how cancer’s impacted their child, and I’ve started to get why this is so important.”
Originally, McKenzie Lofgren had hoped to do a hair drive with 15 other girls who would also donate their hair. She had tried to set this up with the help of BAAR Salon hairstylist Alana Lang, but because COVID-19 concerns, the plans fell through.
“I was really excited to try a big event to get more community involvement, but with all the hair salons closing and people being unsure of the world we’re living in, it’s just something that I had to put my foot down on and say that I was going to go ahead and do it anyway,” Lofgren said.
While she may be the only one getting her head shaved this time, she still wanted to thank her friends and family who took the time to share what she was doing on their social media pages, helping her gain more sponsorships.
Lofgren added she wants to take a second shot at organizing a big hair drive while she’s in college at Oklahoma City University.
“Maybe when I’m a senior, so that I’ll have enough hair to donate again," she said. "But I definitely want to do another group event and have more people involved.”
“I’ve seen how cancer affects different people and families, especially with children,” she added, “and it’s just something that we can never fully recover from until we have a cure. But the only way to get that cure is through funding research and providing help to those families, and the St. Baldrick’s organization is just a really easy way to donate money and a surefire way to make sure it’s going to the right causes.”
