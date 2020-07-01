Recent Muscatine graduate shaves and donates hair, raises money for cancer research

“I’ve always wanted to try short hair,” Lofgren said, “but my hair grows so fast that it’s kind of hard to keep it short. I try to get it short enough but it never quite gets there, so shaving your head seems to be the best option.”

She was also happy to know that her hair would be helping girls her age and younger.

“I’m really hoping that they can either get a super cool long wig from (my hair) or that they can make a few different types of wigs with it,” she said.

Lofgren's mother, Jennifer Lofgren, admitted that she wasn't too sure about her daughter's plan to shave her head at first.

“She’s about to leave for college, and she’s in a performance environment, so her appearance can be somewhat important in that field, unfortunately," she said. "So I was very nervous for her to do this. But then, when I started seeing the impact that it’s having and the motivation she’s putting behind it, I got engaged and now I’m very excited and supportive of it. I’ve had moms reach out to me, saying how cancer’s impacted their child, and I’ve started to get why this is so important.”