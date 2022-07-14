Recycling fee increases slightly

COLUMBUS JUNCTION - A small increase in the monthly recycling fee paid by many Columbus Junction residents may be needed to help cover higher fuel prices.

Lynn Whaley, owner of WEMIGA Waste, Mt. Pleasant, Columbus Junction’s contracted recycling service, told the council during its regular meeting on Wednesday that his business was taking a financial hit from the high price of fuel.

Whaley acknowledged his current three-year contract, which the city approved in March, did not include any provision for a fuel surcharge, but asked the council for help.

“We’re in waters I’ve never been in before. Is there anything you can do?” he asked the council.

Council member Josh Buckman, who operates a trucking business in the community, said he supported a surcharge, explaining it was a fairly standard business practice.

Mayor Mark Huston, who has a son who operates a small trucking business, agreed, but wondered how a surcharge amount would be handled, especially if fuel prices continued to climb.

Currently, the city attaches a $7.40 per month recycling fee to nearly 600 water meter bills in the community.

Whaley said he had recently developed a contract addendum with the city of Washington to cover a 3 percent surcharge and suggested he could provide Columbus Junction with a copy of that agreement.

He said the addendum included a fuel price table that went to $7.50 per gallon, with the surcharge fee also listed. If a future price exceeded that amount, Whaley said he and the city could meet again and decide what to do.

Whaley said he was hopeful for lower fuel prices.

“It’s settled a little bit,” he pointed out to the council.

Although city officials appeared willing to offer a 5 percent fuel surcharge to Whaley, no official action was taken. However, in a quick calculation, Huston estimated the surcharge would add around 25¢ per month to each recycling bill.

A final decision on the surcharge is expected to be made at the council’s next meeting, after city officials review WEMIGA’s contract addendum with the city of Washington.

The council’s next meeting will be held on Monday, July 25, instead of Wednesday, July 27, because of the Louisa County Fair.

In other action, the council met with Paws & More Animal Shelter Director Amber Talbot to discuss how the Washington-based facility could help manage the stray cat and dog populations in Columbus Junction.

Columbus Junction currently uses a cage in a city garage to house strays, which city officials said are normally picked up within a few days by local residents.

In the few cases where no owner comes forward to recover the animal, it is taken to the Muscatine Animal Shelter, which charges the city $75.

Talbot said her facility charges $18 per day, although the city would not pay a fee for any claimed animal.

She said Paws & More only picks up and houses dogs, but does work with the local community to control cats through a sterilization and release program. She said releasing sterilized cats back into the community prevents new feral cats from migrating into the community.

The council agreed to review an agreement with the Washington facility and make a final decision at a later meeting.

In final action, the council approved two resolutions formalizing pay increases for city staff. It also reviewed a city ambulance financial report.