The Class D felony trial of Cora Lynn Reed, 18, who is charged with serious injury by vehicle, and a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving has been scheduled to begin May 22.

According to court documents, the jury trial is expected to last five days. A final pretrial conference is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. May 12 in the Muscatine County Courthouse.

If convicted, Reed could face up to five years in prison. She was charged following an investigation into a hit-and-run reported early Jan. 13 in which a juvenile subject had been run over by a vehicle in the 300 block of Broadway Street. The report says Reed had gone to the residence several times earlier in the evening regarding a fight that was supposed to take place. A juvenile female was a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

At about 3:40 a.m. Jan. 13, Reed was allegedly driving a 2008 blue GMC Acadia and had parked in the area of Fourth Street Park, behind the residence of 609 W. Third St. Records say she was confronted by a group who came from the residence and surrounded the vehicle. A wooden table had been thrown at the windshield. Reed allegedly sprayed one person with mace. A juvenile female reportedly bent down to pick up a piece of the wooden table when Reed allegedly accelerated, striking the juvenile female and knocking her to the ground. The front tires of the vehicle went over the female. The report also said Reed allegedly stopped the vehicle, reversed and backed over the female, then left the scene.