Relief on its way for many

IOWA CITY – According to a press release from Escucha Mi Voz, about 1,800 meat packing plant workers in Columbus Junction, West Liberty and Washington will get a $600 relief check thanks to a $1.2 million U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) grant.

On Tuesday the USDA announced the award recipients of a new Food and Farmworker Relief Program grant to give relief checks to thousands of meatpacking plant workers and farmworkers who incurred out-of-pocket expenses during the COVID-19 medical emergency. Among the recipients was Catholic Charities USA, for more than $9 million. Catholic Charities application was made up of subgrant proposals from several national farmworker organizations, including Escucha Mi Voz. News of the grant came the same day as The Rev. Guillermo Trevino Jr., who helped found Escucha Mi Voz was presented the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops Cardinal Bernardin New Leadership Award for his work leading Escucha Mi Voz. He will receive the award Nov. 15 in Baltimore.

“Thanks be to God, we plan to identify and distribute $600 relief checks to 1,800 meatpacking plant workers and farmworkers in Columbus Junction, West Liberty and Washington, Iowa,” Trevino, of St. Joseph Catholic Churches in Columbus Junction and West Liberty, said.

Trevino started two Escucha Mi Voz core teams at his parishes last year and the groups have been a constant presence at local and county government meetings, asking for rescue funds to go to workers who were excluded from receiving stimulus checks. Escucha Mi Voz has more than 35 institutional members and 500 individual members in Eastern Iowa and recently received more than $3.2 million in assistance for 2,238 excluded workers in Johnson County. The City of West Liberty also voted to give $147,000 in Rescue Plan money to the organization, but recently Escucha Mi Voz raised concerns that no progress is being made on the plan.

With the announcement being made on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Trevino said he does not know how the checks will be distributed or who will be eligible. He commented as far as he knows, the USDA had given the grant to Catholic Charities USA without any stipulations for how the money could be distributed. He said there will be meetings Sunday of the leadership board and he believes the members will decide how to distribute funds.

“It means a lot,” Trevino said of the grant. “It gives the people a lot of hope and show that if they keep going – various farm workers kept the country going (during the COVID-19 shutdown) because we have to eat, especially during a pandemic. We owe a big thank you to them for what they did.”