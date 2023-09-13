Rain didn't stop members of the Muscatine Fire Department, Fruitland Fire Department and Muscatine Police Department from performing its stair climb Monday in honor of the people who died in the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks on the United States. The first responders ran 2,200 steps at the Muscatine High School football stadium on the 22nd anniversary of the attacks that destroyed the two World Trade Center towers in New York. A total of 37 first responders participated.