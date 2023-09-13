Rain didn't stop members of the Muscatine Fire Department, Fruitland Fire Department and Muscatine Police Department from performing its stair climb Monday in honor of the people who died in the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks on the United States. The first responders ran 2,200 steps at the Muscatine High School football stadium on the 22nd anniversary of the attacks that destroyed the two World Trade Center towers in New York. A total of 37 first responders participated.
Photos: 9/11 remembrances on 22nd anniversary of attacks
First responders salute as an American flag is unfurled at the Pentagon at sunrise to commemorate the 2001 terrorist attack on the Pentagon, during an observance ceremony, Monday morning, Sept. 11, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Family members put hands on the 9/11 Memorial during the commemoration ceremony on the 22nd anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terror attacks on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Hagi Abucar puts flowers on the 9/11 Memorial during the commemoration ceremony on the 22nd anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terror attacks on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
A person puts photos of fallen firefighters on the 9/11 Memorial during the commemoration ceremony on the 22nd anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terror attacks on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
A firefighter stands outside the FDNY Ten House near the commemoration ceremony on the 22nd anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terror attacks on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
People gather on the visitors center observation deck during a remembrance ceremony on the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attack, at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. (John Rucosky/Tribune-Democrat via AP)
A pedestrian takes photos behind banners showing the names of victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, at Willie Mays Plaza outside of Oracle Park in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Americans are looking back on the horror and legacy of 9/11, gathering Monday at memorials, firehouses, city halls and elsewhere to observe the 22nd anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
President Joe Biden stands with Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler, Commanding General, 11th Airborne Division, right, and Chief Master Sgt. Amy Miller, U.S. Air Force, during the playing of "Taps," at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson to mark the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in Anchorage, Alaska. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
A visitors looks at U.S. Flags commemorating Sept. 11 on the grounds of Pepperdine University Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in Malibu, Calif. Nearly 3,000 American flags are placed at the site, representing the life of victims of the 2001 terrorist attack. Additionally, other country's flags are placed at the site to commemorate citizens of other countries who perished on that date. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Service members stand during an event with President Joe Biden to mark the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
People watch as The Tribute in Light is seen in the sky above Lower Manhattan area of New York from across the Hudson River on the 22th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in Jersey City, N.J. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)
