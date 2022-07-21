Remi's Arcane Exchange opens in Muscatine

MUSCATINE — With the backing of years of experience with modern role playing games and the quest to begin a business, Kory and Amanda Costello are now turning a beloved hobby into a business as Remi’s Arcane Exchange opened its doors earlier this month.

Entering the shop, located inside the strip mall in Suite 14 at 810 Park Ave., walls full of the latest collectibles — role playing games, dice, card games, action figures, board games and more. There is a lending library of board games for people to try. The second room of the store is dedicated to tables where people can come to game. Named after their youngest daughter, the business is almost an extension of the Costello’s gaming room in their house.

“We started selling online — cards, collectibles and that,” Kory said. “We outgrew our basement pretty quickly with that. We had to make the decision if we were going to do that path or if we were going to open up a storefront."

Amanda, a Muscatine native, had said the area needs this kind of store — with the closest card game shop being Davenport and the closest gaming shop being North Liberty. Kory said it made sense to get the community gaming store going in Muscatine.

Games that Remi’s carries include collectible card games like Magic: The Gathering and Pokemon. The players each have a deck of cards, each with different abilities. In role-play games each player create an avatar to negotiate a fantasy world created by a game master. Kory said with the popularity of the show "Stranger Things," the game Dungeons and Dragons, featured in the show, has seen renewed popularity.

Kory said during the COVID-19 shutdown, many people began picking up role playing games, but most played online. He commented a Dungeons and Dragons game will soon monopolize Wednesday nights at the store. Tuesdays and Thursdays will feature card games. Saturdays will be open play and Sundays will be dedicated to people learning board games.

With the store opening July 7, after the couple began selling online in January, Kory commented the business had originated quickly. He said the space was open and the location offers customers access to West Hill Cakery. He said the building is being revitalized and there is plenty of foot traffic.

There will also be a selection of graphic novels in the store. While the space does not allow the latest names, there will be bundles for people to browse. Saying there is no book store in town, Amanda commented that the area needs a place to offer such books.

“I think we have something for everyone that they will like and enjoy,” Kory said. “It’s a stream of items they have to travel to get. And the friendly atmosphere to get those games and play them is promising.”