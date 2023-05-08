WAPELLO — The Louisa County Board of Supervisors agreed Tuesday to publish a notice announcing its intent to use the appointment process to select a replacement for retiring County Auditor Sandi Sturgell.

According to First Deputy Auditor Selena Gerst, the notice will be published for two weeks, giving county residents until May 24 to object to the appointment process and demand a special election.

A petition with a minimum of 356 signatures of eligible county voters would need to be submitted before the deadline to force the election. If no petition is filed, the supervisors will then appoint someone to fill the vacancy at their May 30 meeting.

Regardless if the appointment process or a special election is held, the replacement will serve only until the next election,

Sturgell presented a formal retirement letter to the board at its March 14 meeting, announcing her final day in the office would be May 31, 2023. She recommended the appointment process to save taxpayers the cost of a special election.

Sturgell was originally elected to the county auditor’s position in the Nov. 6, 2012, election. Previously, she worked in the county treasurer’s office for 19 years.

In other action during Tuesday’s meeting, the supervisors approved a fireworks permit for Ladonna Hartsock and approved an $87,398 payment to TNT Tuckpointing, Stockton, for work on the county courthouse.

In his regular weekly report to the supervisors, county engineer Adam Shutt recommended a decision to schedule a public hearing to consider vacating a county-owned parcel in Gladwin be tabled.

Shutt said he was continuing to investigate how the right-of-way vacation of the segment of Railroad Street would impact other property owners.

Shutt also reported on other issues under discussion, including a project involving a buried energy line in Letts and a state law requirement for the county to utilize a licensed, specialized engineer to inspect the work.

He also reminded the supervisors he would present a budget amendment to cover expenses related to the 160th Street-Grandview Bypass and other projects.

In final action, the supervisors also met with Louisa County General Assistance Director Cyndi Mears and funeral directors Whitney Hollenbaugh and Eric Synder to discuss Louisa County’s current guidelines for burial assistance.

Earlier this year the guidelines were called into question after a family requested a regular burial instead of a cremation. After learning of the family’s decision, Snyder contacted Mears and explained the county’s $1,500 allowance no longer covered the expense of even the less costly cremation service.

During Tuesday’s discussion, Snyder pointed out Muscatine County, where the two directors also operate a funeral home, had previously identified cremation as the selected county service. He recommended Louisa County’s guidelines be revised to show the same.

He also recommended a one-year contract, which would allow the funeral company an improved opportunity to seek a higher county reimbursement as its costs increase.

Mears said she was continuing to develop revised guidelines. Once those are completed, Hollenbaugh and Snyder indicated they would propose a a contract to the county.